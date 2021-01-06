BILLINGS — Yes, the Billings West girls graduated nearly three-quarters of their points from last year’s basketball team that shared the Class AA championship with Helena Capital when state tournaments across all classifications were canceled following the semifinals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
No, there isn’t much sympathy floating around for coach Charlie Johnson and his Golden Bears.
“West is going to be really good, they’re really well-coached,” said Brent Montague, who enters his second season as the coach at Billings Skyview. “They’ve got 6-footers that just keep popping up out of the concrete over there. I told Johnson this, I said, ‘You’ve got the best freshman class over there since high school basketball started in the early 70s.’ I’m telling you, they’re going to be good.”
Johnson does have a large — and tall — freshman class, some of which played important roles in West’s volleyball team that made it to the AA semifinals. And though he does have to replace nearly 40 of the 54 points per game the Bears averaged last season, Johnson feels confident that will happen.
“The girls will have to get comfortable with their roles and step up and make plays,” he said. “Otherwise, we’re really athletic and fast in this group all around.”
With that, here’s a look at the Billings AA teams as they finally start their seasons Thursday. Senior’s teams play Great Falls CMR, Skyview’s take on Bozeman Gallatin and West opens with Bozeman. In all cases, the Billings boys teams are at home with the girls teams on the road.
Senior
Senior’s boys finished 8-12 a year ago. It could have been worse, or it could have been better. The Broncs were entertaining to be sure, playing in five one-possession games and three others that were determined by four points. In all, Senior was 3-5 in those contests.
Junior Bergen (17.5 ppg) and Jacksen Burckley (11.6 ppg) lead a returning contingent determined to show they’re more like the team that won six of eight at one point rather than the team that had separate losing streaks of four and five games.
“We’re deeper than we have been so I think we can play a lot more length-of-the-floor defenses, probably, and get out and run,” Senior coach Drew Haws said. “We do have some great shooters coming back, some guys who have put in a ton of time shooting this offseason with one of our coaches. Coach (Rocky) Owens has kind of taken some of the kids under his wing and just put in a ton of time with him.”
Senior’s girls were eight minutes away from qualifying for state last season, but the Broncs lost the lead and eventually the game in OT, falling to Skyview in a loser-out contest at the Eastern AA tournament.
While the Broncs graduated their top two scorers, they also didn’t have a player average double figures. Olivia LaBeau, Lily Johnson and Brenna Linse return to give Senior an inside trio that can be a difficult matchup for others.
Connor Silliker’s team had a habit of taking early leads and letting it slip, a la the Skyview game. If the Broncs can learn to close out those leads, they might be on to something in Silliker’s second season.
“We respect every team that we’re going to play, and with that, you’re trying to build a culture of flipping the script on some of those closer games,” he said. “The only way you can change that is you go play more and you prepare harder. You try to simulate those situations to where the kids can read and react a little bit better, but a couple of plays here and there in some of those games, it completely changes the scope of your season.”
Skyview
Skyview’s boys, who are the reigning state co-champs along with Missoula Hellgate, begin their season at home against Bozeman Gallatin. The Falcons return a large core of versatile players, which might make it seem to defenders they’re playing a game of whack-a-mole at times. Led by Ky Kouba (36 for 77, 47%) and Cam Ketchum (32 for 73, 44%), the Falcons made 37% of their 3-point attempts, second in AA, and their 69% shooting from the foul line led the classification.
The Falcons aren’t looking to share this time around.
“Our slogan this year is, 'Our time,' you know, these kids, it’s their time to shine and their time to kind of go get it,” coach Kevin Morales said. “I have a phenomenal group this year as kids. They’re pretty good basketball players, too. We’re really looking forward to this year.”
Skyview’s girls travel to Gallatin looking to build upon last season in which they broke a 19-year drought of qualifying for the state tournament. Skyview didn’t have a senior on its roster last season, and Brooke Berry, now a junior, returns as the state’s top scorer (16.1 ppg).
Though ending the Falcons’ skid was admirable, Montague said there’s more work to be done.
“We’re just trying to keep improving,” he said. “Last year was great, but that was last year. We’re trying to move forward and get better.”
West
A feisty defense, which gave up just 46.6 ppg, second in AA, helped the West boys roll up a 12-0 league record in the Eastern AA, but the season ended after a 1-1 performance at state before the tournament was called off. Guided by a strong senior group, West won 17 straight before losing to Skyview in the Eastern AA championship game.
But bigs Neil Daily (10.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Paul Brott (3.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg), both of whom are headed to Montana State on football scholarships, give the Bears a strong, athletic presence inside. And while coach Kelly Darragh will have to replace a talented graduated guard group, he expects his team to hang its reputation on what it always does.
“The one thing we pride ourselves on is our defense and I don’t think that’s going to change,” he said. “We may change a few things that we’re attempting to do or how we go about it, but our goal every year is to be the best defensive team in the state.”
Replacing all those graduated points will be a long-term concern for the West girls, but short term it's to see how quickly they can bounce back from a mass quarantine. Practice was interrupted Dec. 9 when one of the players in the program tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in isolation for 18 varsity and junior varsity players.
The team was allowed to resume practice Dec. 28 and the Bears will hit the floor Thursday at Bozeman ready to shake off more rust than they wanted.
“We’re behind the 8-ball a little bit,” Johnson conceded. “Hopefully, no other team has to go through it.”
