BILLINGS — No. 1 teams stayed put, but the 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings experienced major movement otherwise.
Dillon, Class A’s top-ranked team, burnished its resume with wins of 54-46 over Polson on Tuesday and 57-48 at Frenchtown on Saturday. Despite the loss, Polson traded places with Laurel and is now No. 2, while Frenchtown fell from No. 4 to unranked. The Broncs (7-3) lost 50-45 to unranked Corvallis (3-5) on Thursday.
Laurel earned a 49-35 win over then-No. 5 (now-No. 4) Lewistown on Friday but fell 51-47 to unranked Miles City (4-4) a day later.
Billings Central, which was No. 1 in the season’s first Class A rankings, returned at No. 5.
Lodge Grass remained No. 1 in Class B for the fourth straight week thanks to three wins, including a 93-90 overtime victory over Class A rival Hardin on Saturday. The Indians have defeated every team they’ve played this season — Hardin beat them on Jan. 13, and they had to forfeit their season-opening win over Colstrip after learning later that two of their players were academically ineligible.
Lodge Grass will host now-No. 2 Huntley Project on Tuesday and won’t have star junior Damon Gros Ventre, who sprained his ankle at Baker on Friday and missed the Hardin game.
Project moved up two spots after earning a last-second win over then-No. 10 (now No. 8) Red Lodge on Friday.
Manhattan also moved up two spots (to No. 4), while Shelby fell from No. 2 to No. 5 due to a 45-34 loss to Class C No. 3 Belt on Tuesday and a 57-56 defeat to Class B now-No. 6 Fairfield on Friday.
Thompson Falls and Bigfork entered the Class B rankings at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, replacing previous No. 5 Malta and No. 9 Florence-Carlton.
Class AA No. 1 Missoula Sentinel beat crosstown rival and then-No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 56-44 on Thursday. The loss dropped Hellgate to No. 4, with Bozeman moving up one spot to No. 2 and Great Falls jumping two places to No. 3. Great Falls beat Billings Skyview 66-54 on Thursday.
Skyview, which fell from No. 4 to No. 5, will host Bozeman on Friday.
Class C No. 2 Manhattan Christian beat then-No. 3 Twin Bridges 60-41 on Friday, leading the Falcons to fall three spots.
Dodson, which is No. 7 in Class C, returned to practice this week after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team forced the Coyotes to cancel their last five games. Their second-most recent game, at Frazer on Jan. 15, had 59 COVID cases traced to it, according to the Valley and Phillips county health departments.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (7-0)
2. Bozeman (6-1) (+1)
3. Great Falls (6-1 through Friday) (+2)
4. Missoula Hellgate (5-2) (-2)
5. Billings Skyview (5-2) (-1)
Class A
1. Dillon (8-0)
2. Polson (7-1) (+1)
3. Laurel (8-2) (-1)
4. Lewistown (6-3) (+1)
5. Billings Central (8-2) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (8-2)
2. Huntley Project (8-2) (+2)
3. Deer Lodge (4-1)
4. Manhattan (6-1) (+2)
5. Shelby (8-2) (-3)
6. Fairfield (7-3) (+1)
7. Harlem (4-1) (+1)
8. Red Lodge (8-2) (+2)
9. Thompson Falls (8-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Bigfork (4-2) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Scobey (10-0)
2. Manhattan Christian (11-0)
3. Belt (9-0) (+1)
4. Froid-Lake (10-1) (+1)
5. Valley Christian (11-0) (+1)
6. Twin Bridges (9-1) (-3)
7. Dodson (6-0)
8. Bridger (9-0)
9. Fort Benton (10-1)
10. Chinook (8-1)
