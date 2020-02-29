Few teams in Class AA boys basketball are hotter right now than Helena Capital and no player may be shooting the ball as well as Trevor Swanson.
After scoring 18 points last Saturday in a win over Helena High, the Capital senior has gone on a tear and with 24 points Saturday in a 76-60 Bruins win over Kalispell Flathead, he scored 44 in two games in Kalispell.
In total, over his last three games, Swanson has scored 62 points, an average of more than 20 points per game and during that time, he has made nine 3-pointers.
Despite Swanson's stellar showing, Capital didn't win that easily Saturday as Flathead used a 20-point second quarter to grab a 31-29 halftime lead.
But, in the third quarter, the Bruins went off for 26 points and went on to win by 16. The victory pushed their record to 14-4 overall, as well as 11-3 in the Western AA. Capital will be the No. 2 seed at divisionals and will play Flathead again Thursday night at 5 in Missoula.
Shane Haller also had a big day with 17 points. Brayden Koch added 14 and Parker Johnston finished with 10.
Glacier 48, Helena 41
The Helena High boys were looking to build some momentum and possibly climb into the No. 4 spot Saturday with a win, on the road against Kalispell Glacier and early on, it looked like the Bengals would deliver.
After the two teams fought to a 7-7 tie through eight minutes, Helena outscored Glacier 17-4 to build a 24-11 halftime lead.
Yet, the Helena offense sputtered in the second half and on the other end, Weston Price caught fire for Glacier, scoring 15 points and sparking a come-from-behind 48-41 win for the Wolfpack.
It was the second time Glacier rallied to beat Helena this season. The two teams will meet for a third time Thursday in Missoula in the opening round of the Western AA Divisional.
Price wound up with a game-high 21 points. He knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the win and the Wolfpack, as a team made eight shots from beyond the arc after halftime. Glacier made 12 shots from the field in the game and nine of them were from 3-point range.
The Wolfpack earned the No. 4 seed going into the Western AA Divisional, and will face Helena again Thursday in a first-round game at Missoula Sentinel.
The Bengals (7-11, 6-8) got 18 points in defeat from Logan Brown. Hayden Ferguson had another solid outing with 12 and Burgin Luker added nine.
