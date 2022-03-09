Lodge Grass fans cheer as Damon Gros Ventre closes in on the single game scoring record during the Lodge Grass Indians game against the Huntley Project Red Devils at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Lodge Grass' Myron Little Light (1) high-fives Lodge Grass' Damon Gros Ventre (22) after Gros Ventre scored his 2,000th career point during the Lodge Grass Indians game against the Lame Deer Morning Stars at First Interstate Arena in Billings Feb. 2, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project’s Mason Jessen (24), Lodge Grass' Ty Moccasin (12) and Lodge Grass' Kaydin Small (32) go after a rebound as the Indians play the Huntley Project Red Devils.
LODGE GRASS — Legendary basketball players need only one name — Magic, Kobe, Shaq, LeBron. On the Crow Reservation if you say the name Elvis, everyone knows you’re talking about the king of Lodge Grass basketball.
Elvis Old Bull's high school career peaked with a state title three-peat, which came during a decade of dominance from the Class B team that won five state titles between 1980 and 1990, and finished second twice.
Since then, the Lodge Grass Indians have fielded plenty of talented teams. But, this year’s team is different. This team’s success signals a return to the dynasty days of the King.
In 2020, the team tore through its opponents all the way to the state championship game, which was canceled by COVID restrictions. The team was named “co-champions” sharing the state title with Fairfield, a bitter solution that left unanswered the question of who really was the best in the state.
That answer came the following year when Lodge Grass won the state title outright, its first in 31 years.
Winning a state title means a lot to any school, especially the smaller Class B and C schools that might go decades without the bragging rights. But basketball is different in Indian Country. Hardin coach Andrew Round Face once described basketball on the reservation as being like oxygen.
“We live and breathe basketball,” he said.
In the last three decades, every kid born bouncing a basketball in Lodge Grass has aspired to be like Elvis. Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart remembers as a first-grader pretending to be Elvis and he threw buzzer-beaters of balled up laundry into a laundry basket.
With this year’s championship-contender team, the spirit of Elvis lives in senior Damon Gros Ventre, who happens to be Elvis’ great-nephew. Earlier this season, Gros Ventre drilled 71 points in a single game. It was enough points to launch him past Elvis’ career scoring record, a number Gros Ventre knew well. He’d seen it every time he entered the Lodge Grass High School gym where it’s posted for all the world to see.
And, it’s not like Gros Ventre is carrying the team. He’s one of what Coach Stewart calls his “Big Three,” with seniors Ty Moccasin and D.C. Stewart.
Gazette photographer Mike Clark has spent this entire season tagging along with the team, at practices, on the bus headed to road games, at their homes, and at home games where fans have been willing a three-peat with their roof-rattling cheers.
Clark was there for the very first day when 62 boys – there are only 82 boys in the entire student body — tried out for the team. And if the team gets a shot at its three-peat in the state tournament this Saturday in Bozeman, he’ll be there, too.
