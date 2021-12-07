BILLINGS — Get Colby Martinez the ball on the wing and he’s in a prime triple-threat position: Shoot, drive to the rim or create an opportunity for a teammate.
It’s a microcosm for Martinez’s overall athletic ability. The 6-foot-1 senior at Columbus has made a sizeable impact in football, on the hardwood and in track and field.
But Martinez is focused squarely on the upcoming basketball season, one in which the Cougars return four senior starters and a deep roster with designs on making a postseason splash.
“It’s my final season with these guys, and I wouldn’t want to play with any other team,” Martinez said. “I’ve been playing with them forever, and I’m excited to get one last ride with them. Us four seniors, we’re pretty good, and we’ve got some underclassemen getting better and better, and our big boys are coming and putting time in and they’ve been doing pretty well for us.”
Last year, Columbus faltered at the Southern B tournament, but it was clearly the best division in the classification. The top three finishers at state — champion Lodge Grass, second-place Manhattan and third-place Huntley Project — all came out of the South.
If the Cougars are to take the next step, they’ll rely on Martinez and fellow seniors Cale Chamberlin, Caden Meier and Kaeden Daniels, along with Michael Curl, a 6-4 junior, and 6-6 sophomore Hayden Steffenson. Sophomore Mason Meier is also a contributor.
Specifically, Martinez will affect Columbus’ fortunes in many ways — which is typical of his well-roundedness. Martinez is a returning all-state selection who averaged just shy of 20 points per game last season.
“He’s one of the better athletes on the basketball floor that I’ve watched in a long time, and he’s put a ton of time in,” second-year Cougars coach Michael Robinson said of Martinez. “He’s long, lanky and quick, and we try to get Colby out in space.
“There might not be a kid in Class B that can cover the floor as fast as Colby. Maybe one or two, but he’s the fastest from end to end that I’ve seen on the floor in a while.”
Martinez, who describes himself as a slasher, has used his speed to his advantage in all facets. In football, he was a dangerous wide receiver and defensive back, and helped the Cougars reach the second round of the Class B playoffs, where they gave eventual champion Florence its most difficult challenge in the postseason (a 28-8 final score).
In track and field, Martinez surprised himself by winning the long jump title in Class B last spring with a leap of 21 feet, 4 inches. He also placed third in the 200 (22.96) and helped Columbus take third in the 400 relay and fourth in the 1,600 relay.
Martinez said his wide-ranging athleticism “helps me have a better feel of my body’s movement and how to control it better, and it helps you control your stamina and how to put pace into it.
“I have a passion for all the sports that I do. Last summer I put in time for all three. It was a busy time. It’s nice. I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
“His athletic ability is something people have to prepare for,” Robinson said. “If you go into a game without preparing for somebody as athletic as him, he’s going to make you pay.”
I am very excited to announce that I am going to continue my acedemic and athletic career at Montana Tech. Huge thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along this journey. #Family #CountOnMe @MonTechFootball @CoachKyleSamson @coachdthatcher @CoachBrautigam 🧡⚒💚 pic.twitter.com/liGFd3MNg9— Colby J Martinez (@colbyjmartinez) December 6, 2021
Martinez wants to play football in college, and he’ll get that opportunity at Montana Tech in Butte in the fall. Martinez said he also had an offer from Carroll College, as well as a preferred walk-on chance at Division I Montana State.
He tweeted his commitment to Tech on Sunday, writing: “I am very excited to announce that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at Montana Tech. Huge thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along this journey.”
As for this basketball season, Martinez understands the value of everyone on the court being involved. With the kind of depth the Cougars boast, it’s necessary.
Martinez plans to do his part as Columbus tries to go as far as it possibly can in the always-challenging Class B ranks.
“I’ve learned to not just live by the 3-pointer,” he said. “My sophomore year I relied on that shot a crap-ton. Now I’ve realized that it’s better to attack and dish or create your own shot. But it’s better when you can create shots for other people.”
“Hopefully we’re playing Saturday night at state,” Martinez said. “That would be the best thing we could accomplish. I want to go out with a bang with these guys. We know what we’re capable of, it’s just whether or not we go out and do it.”
