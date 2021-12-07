Class B overview

2020-21 girls championship: Big Timber 46, Columbus 26

2020-21 girls third-place: Roundup 46, Malta 24

2020-21 boys championship: Lodge Grass 64, Manhattan 47

2020-21 boys third-place: Huntley Project 44, Thompson Falls 37

2021-22 state tournament: March 10-12, Bozeman

Etc.: High-scoring Damon Gros Ventre and Lodge Grass are seeking their third straight title (second solo), which would match the legendary Indians teams of 1988-90, led by Elvis Old Bull. ... Big Timber's girls, fresh off an undefeated championship season, bring back three key players for another run: point guard Bailey Finn and forwards Emily Cooley and Alyssa Boshart. ... Florence's Beau Neal (16.5 ppg) is one of several returners hoping to lead Florence to a state hoops title on the heels of winning a state football championship.