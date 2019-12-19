BILLINGS — Billings Central boys basketball coach Jim Stergar said goodbye to eight varsity players after his first season at the school.
Now, in his eighth season, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Yes, the Rams are the defending state champions, but this year’s group has a decidedly different look. Once again, the top eight players in terms of minutes played have rotated out of the program. The Rams won the school’s second state championship in school history last season relying mostly on seven seniors who have graduated and a foreign-exchange student who returned home.
As such, it’s going to be a learn-as-you-go season for the Rams. So far, a 2-1 record (1-0 in the Southeast A) after Thursday’s 64-60 win over Livingston at Ralph Nelles Actitivities Center, seems a good start.
“It’s tough, but it’s also really fun,” said junior guard Marcus Wittman, who returns as the grizzled veteran with the most varsity minutes among the smattering of returning players. “Just to go through the process of building up energy and momentum with your team. It’s guys you’ve played with for a really long time, so it’s fun.”
Every season to Stergar is a process. He likes to remind people that no trophies are handed out before March, and certainly not in December. And this year will be a process more than most, though Stergar does like the early returns. And the long-term potential.
“We have some underclassmen that know how to play,” Stergar said. “They’ve done a great job their entire career leading up to this year to win games at whatever level they’re at. But now it’s a different story. You’re with the big boys and it’s a little different.”
Wittman, who had 15 points to lead four Rams into double figures, said this year’s team knew for some time that their time was coming. He also said the Rams don’t worry about ‘defending’ a championship. They have their own path to forge.
“We lost a lot of really good players, but we’ve been ready for a while,” he said. “We know we’re a completely different team. We know what we lost, we know it’s a completely different season. We don’t try to think about that at all.”
The Rams get a huge test Friday night. They’ll travel to Hardin to take on the Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class A poll. The Rams beat Hardin in last year’s championship game.
“That atmosphere is going to be crazy,” Wittman said. “But we’re all really excited.”
Game summary
Junior Nate Sasich hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Rams build a 46-40 lead going into the fourth, a lead they extended to 52-42 early in the quarter. Livingston, also a state-tournament team last season, whittled the deficit to three points at one point, but could never recover from Central’s 12-2 run between the third and fourth quarters.
The Rangers’ Brendon Johnson scored 32 points — including 14 of 17 from the line — to lead all scorers.
“He’s a gamer, he puts in a lot of time throughout the year,” Livingston coach Layne Glaus said.
The score was tied three times in the first quarter and three more times in the second and was tied again 40-40 with 2:52 left in the third. But consecutive 3s by Sasich sent the Rams on their way.
Mason Yochum finished with 14 points, Sasich 13 and Malachi Stewart 11 for the Rams.
“For a team that is very young and has a lot of room for improvement — and we’re going to improve — we’re a team that’s going to be dangerous in February,” Stergar said. “But we have a lot to clean up. Tomorrow (in Hardin) is going to be interesting. We probably won’t face another atmosphere like that the rest of the season.”
