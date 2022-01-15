TWIN BRIDGES — The Falcons' boys and girls both needed to make second-half pushes to put away the Lone Peak Bighorns.
And both Twin Bridges basketball teams were able to do just that Saturday during Class C basketball action, completing the home sweep. The Falcons' boys won 56-46 and the girls secured a 54-39 victory.
During the girls' game, it looked like the Falcons were going to bury Lone Peak as their press gave the Bighorns some fits during the first quarter. But once Lone Peak settled in and starting breaking the press, its half-court offense managed to shoot the the Bighorns back into the game.
"They came out tonight and hit quite a few 3-pointers,"said Twin Bridges girls coach Hannah Konen. "We are anticipating that that's what they would do. And they knocked down a lot of shots which kept them in the game."
The Falcons did most of their first-half scoring in transition. When they were forced to execute in the half court, Twin Bridges tried to get Kyle Pancost touches at the high post. When she was able to get a catch, the floor opened up and Pancost more often than not made a good decision with her pass.
"We really just work on spreading the floor and all the different options that can come off of our offensive set," Konen set. "And the girls really just owned that tonight."
When the high post was taken away, the Falcons leaned on Allie Dale who finished with a game-high 26 points. Whether the Falcons were running in transition or needed a bucket running a set play, Dale seemed to slice through the defense at will.
"She is a tough player to stop," Konen said. "We talk about that all the time in practice. That's a tough assignment for anyone. That's our bread and butter. Getting those paint touches is critical for our success. She is really strong and can finish."
But when Lone Peak stayed patient in its half-court offense, the Bighorns were difficult to deal with. They were at their best running pick-and-roll with Vera Grabow. It created a lot of open looks at the hoop for Lone Peak while simultaneously setting up the Bighorns for offensive rebounds with Falcons defenders scrambling to get back into position. Grabow's off-ball screens also created a lot of open looks for her team mates.
"We had to switch our game plan about halfway through the third, sort of fighting over those ball screens trying to go underneath so we weren't getting beat on that roll, and then not having so many long close outs to the corner," Konen said. "So I think once we changed how we defended the ball screens, things started to fall into place for us."
Carly Wilson, Kate King and Maddie Cone each had nine points for the Big Horns. Grabow managed five.
The Bighorns kept things within a couple possessions until a huge sequence for Twin Bridges during the end of the third quarter. Up 38-32, Dale got to the rim to give the Falcons a 40-32 lead. After a stop on the other end, Emma Konen came down and drained a 3-pointer while getting fouled. She made the free throw to complete the four-point play.
With Twin Bridges up 44-32, the Bighorns got out of their rhythm on offense. Instead of setting up their plays they elected to shoot contested 3-pointers and were not successful.
Emma Konen finished with 12 points, Ayla Janzen scored six and Pancost managed five for the Falcons.
The boys' game was a tedious affair, marred by fouls in both halves. When Twin Bridges didn't foul and made Lone Peak execute its offense, the Falcons defense was solid.
"We were getting called for a lot of reaching fouls," said Twin Bridges boys coach Mike Smith. "We were reaching out and they must have had 80% of their points at the free-throw line. Our guys were moving their feet, we just made mistakes reaching out. But I'm happy with how we played overall."
The Bighorns shot 26 free throws on the afternoon and luckily for the Falcons, only 13 were made.
After falling behind 11-2 early, Lone Peak made multiple runs to stay in the game. No matter how many times Twin Bridges extended the lead, the Bighorns put together runs to get back into the game. Oddly enough, even though Lone Peak tied the game multiple times, it could never get over the hump and take the lead.
When things got dicey, especially during the second and fourth quarters, Connor Nye came through for the Falcons. Of his game-high 21 points, 12 came during the second and fourth when Twin Bridges needed baskets.
"Connor's a warrior out there for us," Smith said. "He's making buckets. He shares the ball. He keeps his head up and finds guys. He's just a great player."
Chase Fitzpatrick and Reid Johnson had 13 points apiece for Twin Bridges.
Max Romney led the Bighorns with 18 points and Ben Saad had 11.
