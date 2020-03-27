TWIN BRIDGES — Coming up to the Class C tournament, Twin Bridges’ Bryce Nye and Charlie Kruer were asked about their path to Missoula.
The Falcons had just completed an undefeated regular season, but had fallen to Manhattan Christian in the Western C divisional tournament for the second straight year.
“It feels good to be at the state tournament to begin with,” Falcons junior Charlie Kruer said. “We think we have a good chance for a rematch against (Manhattan) Christian, so that’s our goal.”
His senior teammate agreed.
“It would be nice to see Christian again,” Nye said. “All of us will be healthy, it’ll be nice to be healed up. Hopefully we’ll have Nate Konen which would be a huge part.”
The Falcons got their wish in the consolation bracket, taking on the Eagles with a spot in the third-place game on the line.
Unfortunately, Konen was unable to join his teammates on the court, but Twin Bridges was able to defeat Manhattan Christian 67-53, setting up an enticing battle for a state trophy with the North’s No. 1 seed Fort Benton, who had sent the Falcons to the consolation bracket in the first place.
Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller and his team stuck around long enough to watch Fort Benton play Belt to see who their last opponent of the season would be.
“We went back to watch the game,” Keller said. “After the game, we went out to the bus to leave. I left something inside, actually, and as I ran back inside they announced on the PA system that they’d be cancelling the tourney and having co-champions.”
After the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in tournament-hosting towns like Butte and Billings, the MHSA cancelled the final day of state tournaments after all play had been completed.
Twin Bridges would not be playing for third place, and Keller now had to tell his seniors and the rest of the Falcons that their seasons were over.
“It was a little shell-shocking,” Keller said. “Kind of in disbelief, but we had talked about how that the tournament could be cancelled any day. In the back of my mind, I knew it could happen.
“I wanted them to hear it from me first, I ran out to the bus. I told all the guys, and explained what was going on. A bunch of them just looked at me, and a kid might have yelled out that I was just joking. It’s not easy news to break. It felt terrible.”
The Falcons were understandably disappointed. This was the best season for any roster member, and the chance to raise a state trophy had been taken from them.
However, the disappointment of the situation was battling the positive of earning an elusive win over a Manhattan Christian team. The Falcons decided to embrace the positive, as much as they could, and approached Keller with a request.
“They were still pretty high from coming back and getting a win over a great Manhattan Christian team,” Keller said. “We went back to the motel, and the kids asked me if they could go on the water slide at the motel.”
For many student-athletes, those out-of-town, overnight trips are something exciting and to be savored. The difficulty of the situation could not be remedied, but Twin Bridges focused on what the team achieved and what they could control.
In the context of an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class C third-place game, the Falcons have reason to be proud.
“I think if our kids have any highs of the season, it was that last game,” Keller said. “Our goal was to make state and we did. Overcoming the adversity of [Konen] getting hurt and beating a great team like Manhattan Christian. Only a few teams can go out on a win. We all embraced each other that night and are going to have a happy team memory with those seniors.”
As with many of the schools around Montana, the manner in which the state tournaments ended can hardly be described as a happy ending, but Twin Bridges found a finish to their season that comes pretty close.
