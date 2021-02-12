TWIN BRIDGES — Dozens of Falcons fans celebrated Senior Night before Friday’s girls basketball game against Philipsburg, but it was younger players that stole the show on the floor in their 48-39 victory.
The Prospectors struggled against the Twin Bridges defense from the opening tip until the final buzzer. Facing a full-court trap, the Prospectors often turned the ball over before getting a shot up.
"It's kind of what we hang our hat on. We struggle on offense so bad that if we don't play defense, well you know what happens," said Twin Bridges coach Rob Lott. "We played this team last year too so, we kind of knew them."
With an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, the Falcons focused even more intently on forcing turnovers, and grew their lead to four at the half. Freshman Ayla Janzen and Lexie Stockett made it difficult for the Prospectors to even cross the mid-court line.
The Falcons stretched their lead to 11 in the third quarter. Asha Comings gave the Prospectors life through dribble drives and free throws, but the turnovers continued to kill the Prospectors in the second half.
One minute into the fourth quarter, freshman Allie Dale came up with a steal and sprinted down court in hopes for a coast-to-coast layup. She was met under the basket by three Prospectors, where she kicked the ball to another freshman, Emma Konen, who drilled a 3-pointer at the top of the key.
"Our whole team is young, we have six freshman. That's been our deal all year, every night it's a different girl who shows up, and tonight most of them did at least for moments," Lott said. "Our guards are real small but we're quick and used to it. Some teams try to post up the little ones but we know that too."
After a tremendous effort by the underclassman, seniors Bailey Stockett and Hadley Johnson entered the game in the fourth quarter. While neither had an efficient scoring night, the size and senior leadership they provided kept a late Philipsburg run from ruining the night.
Allie Dale led the Falcons in scoring with 13 points. Two other Falcons also scored in double figures, with Lexie Stockett scoring 11 and Callie Kaiser scoring 10.
Despite the rough offensive night for the Prospectors, Asha Comings finished with a game-high 21 points. Reece Pitcher added nine points.
"We have to slow down a little bit when we see the pressure, but this one is on me because we should've pressed earlier," said Philipsburg coach Brandon Piazzola. "We are definitely better than we played tonight, we just have to learn from our mistakes tonight going into districts."
"I'm proud of how hard they played until the end, these girls always play hard," Piazzola continued.
The Falcons have one game remaining on the regular season schedule. They are set to play Gardiner on the road on Saturday. Philipsburg is also scheduled to play Saturday with a road game against Lincoln.
