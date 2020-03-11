After a dominant, undefeated season in District 12C, Twin Bridges was faced with tough questions.
The challenges began in the district championship game against Harrison. The Falcons earned a 54-38 win over Harrison for their fourth-straight district title, but only after senior standout Nate Konen went down with a major knee injury.
Twin Bridges pressed on to the divisional tournament, but only as an unforeseen issue struck the Falcons.
“We were sick,” Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller said. “[Senior] Bryce Nye had a really bad sinus and ear infection and it was spreading throughout the team. Not only were we energy depleted, but we were fighting illness as well.”
The timing couldn’t be worse, as defending Class C champs Manhattan Christian arrived in the Western C divisional semifinals, defeating the Falcons 60-53 and taking Twin Bridges’ destiny out of their control for the second straight year, after defeating and barring Keller’s team from the state tournament in the divisional tournament last season.
The Eagles were victorious in the division championship, and the Falcons followed up wins over Darby and St. Regis with a 49-41 challenge game victory over Gardiner, punching Twin Bridges’ ticket to the state tournament.
“It feels good to be at the state tournament to begin with,” Falcons junior Charlie Kruer said. “We think we have a good chance for a rematch against (Manhattan) Christian, so that’s our goal.”
If it happens, that would take place in the Class C state championship game, which Nye says would be ideal considering he and the Falcons have since overcome their sickness.
“It would be nice to see Christian again,” Nye said. “All of us will be healthy, it’ll be nice to be healed up. Hopefully we’ll have Nate Konen which would be a huge part.”
For anyone who witnessed Konen’s injury against Harrison, the thought of the Montana Tech commit returning in time for the state tournament would be an impossibility.
Konen has been a four-year starter along Nye, and matches anyone on the Twin Bridges roster in terms of experience and talent. His unfortunate departure from the district championship left teammates and family members in grief, and it seemed likely his last moment on the floor as a Falcon would be one of pain.
However, Keller says that there is a chance for the senior’s return.
“I’m not going to rule him out for the state tournament,” Keller said. “I know he’s a long shot, but as tough a kid as Nate is, you never know… He’s got surgery set up and he probably can’t do any more damage to it right now, but if we can get the swelling out, get full range of motion and tape it up, brace it, they’ll probably let him play.”
It’s certainly not a guarantee, but Konen playing alongside Nye in any form would help Twin Bridges’ chances considerably, considering that the pair have hit the court as friends for over 10 years.
“We’ve played together since I can remember,” Nye said. “Second-grade, Little Dribblers playing together. We’ve been buddies ever since, and it’s a huge part of when him and I are on the floor, we just know where we are, how to play together and how to get each other going.”
The Falcons senior may be able to join his upperclassmen in their final tournament, but there is no guarantee one way or the other, according to Keller.
Kruer added that surviving the adversity of the Falcons’ past few weeks has been tough, but that it, along with sending off the seniors with a win, has been extra motivation heading into Missoula.
“It’s been awesome to play with the seniors,” Kruer said. “It’ll be unfortunate to not play with them after next week, but we’re using that as motivation for their last go.”
Twin Bridges opens with undefeated Fort Benton, who will provide an extremely challenging test in the opening round. But the fear of being eliminated and having his Falcons career ended isn’t what Nye is focusing on.
“We’re not thinking about our last opportunity,” Nye said. “We just want to win the state championship.”
Twin Bridges and Fort Benton play at the University of Montana’s Adams Center at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.