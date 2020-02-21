BUTTE -- The Falcons’ flight plan now includes the District 12C championship.
Twin Bridges defeated Sheridan 75-24 Friday, continuing their undefeated season as the Falcons showed no signs of stopping in their quest to win the district tournament.
Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller praised his players’ defensive efforts after the win.
“Our kids really get after it,” Keller said. “They play really hard. Even when we’re struggling every once in a while, we play good enough defense to keep us in the games and keep plugging away.”
Neither offense got off to especially hot starts, as the Panthers and Falcons felt each other out with physical defenses.
However, Twin Bridges demonstrated why they finished the regular season at 18-0, as the Falcons’ seniors Bryce Nye and Nate Konen began to pull the offense’s strings and quickly get their squad up to a 21-5 advantage.
Along with junior Charlie Kreuer, who led the first half scoring with 11 points, the Falcons began to break away as the trio combined for 23 points to put a 47-11 stamp on the game by halftime.
The Panthers battled through senior Cade McParland, who finished the first 20 minutes with six of Sheridan’s 11.
The second half saw Sheridan marginally improve their offensive output, but the Falcons’ defense still held strong despite having a sizeable cushion between the two teams.
McParland ended the night with seven for Sheridan, while sophomores Kaiden Batzler and Kole Hill tacked on four points each. Chisholm finished with three points.
Panthers head coach Ben Holland says that he’s proud of the Panthers for a productive year thus far, and that he and the squad are going to turn around and give their all in the final day of the tournament.
“It wasn’t a bad season,” Holland said. “We’re building for the future… This game doesn’t represent who we are and we’re going to move on. We’ve got a big day tomorrow and we still have our goals we can hit.”
The Falcons had 11 players make the scoring sheet, and Kruer led Twin Bridges with 14 points. Nye’s 10 points was equaled by senior Jake Hughes and junior Tate Smith, while Konen concluded with nine points.
Keller mentioned that his team is hungry to finish the tournament with a final win, and that his squad watched the second semifinal with intent.
“Harrison’s a great team, so is Philipsburg,” Keller said. “They both play very hard, we’re going to go out and watch and get a good scouting report and get our kids ready to go.”
Twin Bridges will play the winner of Harrison and Philipsburg’s matchup for the final, while Sheridan takes on Drummond in a loser-out match.
