BILLINGS — Two members of the Billings Christian boys basketball team, Fillip Smirnov and Taylen Hawkins, have signed to play college basketball.
Warriors coach Craig Carse said Tuesday that Smirnov signed with the University of Providence and Hawkins had signed with McMurry University. Carse said both players signed last week.
Smirnov, a 6-foot-8 post player, averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Warriors, who play in the Montana Christian School Athletic Association and who played in the National Christian School Athletic Association for the third consecutive year in March.
Smirnov joins a Providence team that defeated Carroll College for the Frontier Conference championship this season, the program’s first league title since 1984.
Hawkins, who is also 6-8, averaged 10.6 points and 6-1 rebounds per game this season.
McMurry, located in Abilene, Texas, is an NCAA Division III institution of the American Southwest Conference. The War Hawks were 4-15 last season, 4-11 in conference play.
