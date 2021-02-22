Southern B Divisional semifinal

Lodge Grass' Malachi Little Nest (3) guards Manhattan's Caden Holgate (4) during the Southern B Divisional semifinals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on March 6, 2020. Lodge Grass is No. 1 and Manhattan is No. 2 in the final Class B rankings of this season.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, For the Billings Gazette

NOTE: These will be the final 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings of the season for Class A, B and C. The final Class AA rankings will be next week.

BILLINGS — Other than Lodge Grass at No. 1 and Red Lodge at No. 6, every spot changed in the 406mtsports.com Class B boys basketball rankings.

Manhattan moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Class B because of its 60-52 win at then-No. 3 Fairfield on Saturday. Fairfield fell two spots, as did previous No. 2 Shelby, which lost to unranked Rocky Boy 68-56 Saturday.

Florence-Carlton dropped two spots to No. 9 in Class B despite beating then-No. 8 (now-No. 10) Deer Lodge 55-52 on Friday for the District 6B title. Florence lost to unranked Thompson Falls 80-71 the next day.

Colstrip lost the District 3B title game 77-70 to Lodge Grass on Saturday but moved up three spots to No. 7.

In Class C, then-No. 3 Belt traded places with then-No. 2 Manhattan Christian because then-No. 6 Twin Bridges beat Manhattan Christian 52-44 on Saturday for the District 12C championship. The only loss this season for Twin Bridges, which is now No. 4, was to Manhattan Christian, 60-41 on Jan. 29.

In Class A, Glendive replaced Ronan at No. 5 due to its 47-40 win over No. 3 Laurel on Saturday and three straight losses for Ronan. Two days before the Glendive loss, Laurel edged No. 4 Billings Central 42-40.

Great Falls solidified its No. 2 Class AA ranking with a 70-33 win over Bozeman on Saturday. Bozeman is responsible for Great Falls’ only loss this season, 79-76 on Jan. 23 in Bozeman.

Class AA No. 3 Missoula Hellgate will host No. 1 Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday.

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (11-0)

2. Great Falls (10-1)

3. Missoula Hellgate (9-2)

4. Billings Skyview (10-2)

5. Bozeman (9-3)

Class A

1. Dillon (14-0)

2. Polson (13-1)

3. Laurel (10-3)

4. Billings Central (10-3)

5. Glendive (10-5) (Previously unranked)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (13-3)

2. Manhattan (12-2) (+2)

3. Huntley Project (11-4) (+1)

4. Shelby (14-3) (-2)

5. Fairfield (12-6) (-2)

6. Red Lodge (11-2)

7. Colstrip (12-4) (+3)

8. Bigfork (12-2) (+1)

9. Florence-Carlton (10-4) (-2)

10. Deer Lodge (10-3) (-2)

Class C

1. Scobey (19-0)

2. Belt (17-1) (+1)

3. Manhattan Christian (19-1) (-1)

4. Twin Bridges (16-1) (+2)

5. Froid-Lake (18-2) (-1)

6. Valley Christian (18-1) (-1)

7. Bridger (17-0)

8. Fort Benton (17-1)

9. Simms (16-0)

10. Harlowton-Ryegate (13-3) (Previously unranked)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson, Mike Scherting and Bill Speltz contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments