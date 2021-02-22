NOTE: These will be the final 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings of the season for Class A, B and C. The final Class AA rankings will be next week.
BILLINGS — Other than Lodge Grass at No. 1 and Red Lodge at No. 6, every spot changed in the 406mtsports.com Class B boys basketball rankings.
Manhattan moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Class B because of its 60-52 win at then-No. 3 Fairfield on Saturday. Fairfield fell two spots, as did previous No. 2 Shelby, which lost to unranked Rocky Boy 68-56 Saturday.
Florence-Carlton dropped two spots to No. 9 in Class B despite beating then-No. 8 (now-No. 10) Deer Lodge 55-52 on Friday for the District 6B title. Florence lost to unranked Thompson Falls 80-71 the next day.
Colstrip lost the District 3B title game 77-70 to Lodge Grass on Saturday but moved up three spots to No. 7.
In Class C, then-No. 3 Belt traded places with then-No. 2 Manhattan Christian because then-No. 6 Twin Bridges beat Manhattan Christian 52-44 on Saturday for the District 12C championship. The only loss this season for Twin Bridges, which is now No. 4, was to Manhattan Christian, 60-41 on Jan. 29.
In Class A, Glendive replaced Ronan at No. 5 due to its 47-40 win over No. 3 Laurel on Saturday and three straight losses for Ronan. Two days before the Glendive loss, Laurel edged No. 4 Billings Central 42-40.
Great Falls solidified its No. 2 Class AA ranking with a 70-33 win over Bozeman on Saturday. Bozeman is responsible for Great Falls’ only loss this season, 79-76 on Jan. 23 in Bozeman.
Class AA No. 3 Missoula Hellgate will host No. 1 Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (11-0)
2. Great Falls (10-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (9-2)
4. Billings Skyview (10-2)
5. Bozeman (9-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (14-0)
2. Polson (13-1)
3. Laurel (10-3)
4. Billings Central (10-3)
5. Glendive (10-5) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (13-3)
2. Manhattan (12-2) (+2)
3. Huntley Project (11-4) (+1)
4. Shelby (14-3) (-2)
5. Fairfield (12-6) (-2)
6. Red Lodge (11-2)
7. Colstrip (12-4) (+3)
8. Bigfork (12-2) (+1)
9. Florence-Carlton (10-4) (-2)
10. Deer Lodge (10-3) (-2)
Class C
1. Scobey (19-0)
2. Belt (17-1) (+1)
3. Manhattan Christian (19-1) (-1)
4. Twin Bridges (16-1) (+2)
5. Froid-Lake (18-2) (-1)
6. Valley Christian (18-1) (-1)
7. Bridger (17-0)
8. Fort Benton (17-1)
9. Simms (16-0)
10. Harlowton-Ryegate (13-3) (Previously unranked)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.