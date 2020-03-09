BILLINGS — An exciting basketball game through three quarters turned into a slog in the fourth.
The Livingston boys increased a two-point lead to 10 with about three minutes left in their first-round Eastern A Divisional game against Havre on Feb. 26. Havre began intentionally fouling around that point, slowing the game to a crawl in attempt to mount a comeback. Livingston won 54-47.
Intentional fouling occurs at every level of basketball. A shot clock limits this tactic because it shortens teams’ possessions (the NBA’s shot clock lasts 24 seconds). Montana is one of many states that does not use a shot clock in its high school basketball games, so when a team like Livingston builds a lead at any point in the fourth quarter, it can hold onto the ball until time runs out. Trailing teams can try to force turnovers, but that’s difficult and time-consuming, so they usually choose to foul and send their opponent to the free-throw line, stopping the clock and guaranteeing more possessions in the process. On offense, losing teams have little choice but to fire quick, inefficient shots.
These endings barely resemble basketball. They transform the game into keepaway, a free-throw shooting contest and a race against time.
Shot clocks would greatly improve Montana high school basketball, but they probably won't arrive any time soon. Luckily, there's a simple way to fix the interminable fourth quarters, a format that has succeeded at the highest level of the sport: the Elam Ending.
The Elam Ending, created by Ball State professor Nick Elam, forces teams to play to a target score rather than to the end of a clock. The first three quarters are timed like any other organized basketball game. The descending clock shuts off at the beginning of (or minutes into) the fourth quarter, and a target score is set. The first team to reach that score wins.
An example: the score is 90-80 after three quarters, and the target score is 100; the leading team needs to score 10 points to win, while the trailing team has to get 20.
This is basically how pickup basketball operates. The first pickup team to 11 points (or 15, 21, whatever the players decide) is the victor.
The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all summer event nearing its seventh season, is the most high-profile hoops competition that regularly uses the Elam Ending. The Ending gained more exposure during the NBA All-Star Game last month.
The All-Star Game is notoriously laid back. This year’s edition, which used the Elam Ending at the start of the fourth quarter, felt as intense as a playoff game. The NBA’s best players took charges, blocked shots and generally hustled as if it was more than a meaningless exhibition (the teams were also playing for charity).
Don’t just take my word for it. Many players, fans and media members praised the new format, and the NBA plans to use it in future All-Star Games.
ESPN's Zach Lowe succinctly explained why the Elam Ending made the All-Star Game more exciting.
“The Elam Ending, and the absence of a ticking clock, created the atmosphere of a race someone had to win,” Lowe wrote last month.
Nick Elam’s main goal was to eliminate late-game intentional fouling, and his Ending accomplishes that. The main point of intentional fouls — to preserve time — becomes moot when there’s no game clock. Trailing teams simply have to get defensive stops.
The Elam Ending also discourages bad shots. Even if a team is down 20 points and its opponent is close to the target score, the trailing team has no reason to fire up a 3-pointer early in a possession. They simply have to score, however long that takes.
A clock limits comeback opportunities. For instance, it's impossible for a team to overcome a five-point deficit with 0.5 seconds left. No lead is 100% safe under the Elam Ending. That creates more tension and, as a result, more joy for the team that hits the target score.
Every game under the Elam Ending concludes on a made field goal or foul shot (The Basketball Tournament is changing its rules to make game-ending free throws less common).
Unlike a shot clock, which is expensive to implement, the Elam Ending would cost nothing. Ideally, the target score would be displayed on the scoreboard, but schools could use something simpler, such as a whiteboard. A shot clock needs to be clearly visible to every player on the court. A target score does not.
The Elam Ending is hardly perfect. My co-worker Mike Scherting likes the Ending but worries it would encourage underdogs to stall during the first three quarters in order to make the target score more attainable. A 20-11 deficit with a target score of 30 would be preferable for the losing team than 50-30 with a target score of 60, for example. I don’t agree that the Elam Ending would lead to more "stall ball," but I understand the Elam skeptics.
That doesn’t mean Montana should let perfect be the enemy of good. Target scores have been used in basketball games for years, from pickup to The Basketball Tournament. By turning off the game clock, the NBA enjoyed one of its best-ever All-Star Games.
The Elam Ending works, and Montana should strongly consider adopting it for all high school basketball games beginning next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.