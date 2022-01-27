There's more than one way to skin a cat and there's more than one way to win a basketball game and the Helena Capital boys basketball team proved that Thursday night in a 47-37 win over Missoula Sentinel.
If you looked at the box score and saw four points next the name of Brayden Koch, on 2-of-12 shooting, and an overall shooting percentage of 33 percent for CHS, one might think the visiting Sentinel Spartans pulled an upset Thursday night at the Bears Den.
But that thinking would be wrong. And thanks to 15 forced turnovers, as well as 15 offensive rebounds and four players: Trysten Mooney, Hayden Opitz, Nick Michelotti and Jacob Curry reaching double figures, Capital rallied from 32-31 down to improve to 10-0 on the season.
"First things first, we have to give Sentinel a lot of credit," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "I thought they did a good job against us. They exposed us in some areas and they competed their tails us."
No Spartan showed that competitive spirit more than Kedan Sheridan, who scored a game-high 19 points in the loss. He sparked a second-half comeback and put the Spartans in front 32-31 midway through the fourth quarter, prompting Almquist to call a timeout.
"With about four minutes left, I told them, 'We are going to be in games like this.'" he said. "We have to find a way' and they found a way and I'm proud of them for that."
Michelotti, who was one of Capital's double-digit scorers, came up big in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer soon after that timeout to make it 34-32 CHS. Sheridan tied it again for Sentinel at 34 all, but the Bruins pulled back in front and extended the lead to five on buckets by Mooney and Opitz.
From there, Capital's defense did the rest.
"One of the strengths of this team is we can win a lot of different ways," Almquist said. "And tonight, we had to have other guys step up. Trysten Mooney stepped up and at the end, Jacob Curry stepped up at the foul line. Nick Michelotti made some crucial plays and that was big because we were not firing on all cannons."
In addition to some clutch hoops down the stretch, the Bruins also stiffened on the defensive end, allowing just nine points in the fourth quarter and three in the last four minutes. Capital also allowed Sentinel to reach double figures in just one of the four quarters.
"That's why you defend and rebound," Almquist said. "So when you aren't playing well offensively, you can still find a way to win games and that's definitely something that we can take away from this."
The game featured two of the top three teams in the Western AA as Capital entered the night 5-0 in the Western AA, while Sentinel was 4-3. The Spartans are now 5-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Top-ranked Capital is 10-0 overall (6-0 in conference) and will be off until next Thursday when it will host Missoula Big Sky. Sentinel will play next Tuesday against Glacier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.