BILLINGS — Kevin Morales sent the same text message to Josh Stewart last March and last week.
“Let’s go get this,” Morales wrote.
Morales sent that message shortly before his and Stewart’s respective state boys basketball title games the past two seasons. Morales coaches Billings Skyview, and Stewart is at Lodge Grass. Three years ago, Stewart was an assistant coach under Morales.
Skyview and Lodge Grass didn’t get to play for championships in 2020 because COVID-19 cut every state basketball tournament short. On Saturday, Morales’ Falcons won the Class AA state title, and Stewart’s Indians were crowned State B champions.
The celebrations Morales and Stewart were hoping to have a year ago finally arrived, strengthening the connection between the forever-linked coaches.
“It was a cherry on top of what we were already experiencing as a champion team,” Stewart told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “To come out of that program, I felt it for them. I just loved it for them, for Kevin and for the whole Skyview community.”
Morales and Stewart are among the handful of Montana high school basketball coaches who are minorities (Morales is half-Mexican American, and Stewart is Native American), and their head coaching careers started the same way — Stewart has won two state titles in his first two seasons at Lodge Grass, just like Morales did in 2015 and 2016 (Skyview hired him in the spring of 2014).
That symmetry cannot be perfect, though, because Stewart’s first championship was shared with Fairfield. The Indians were ranked higher than Fairfield last season, and they beat the Eagles this season, but doubts were unavoidable without an outright title. Last week, Lodge Grass backed up its No. 1 ranking with a 67-49 semifinal win over No. 3 Huntley Project and a 64-47 victory over No. 2 Manhattan for its first solo state championship since 1990.
“Once you get that first one out of the way, it’s definitely a lot of pressure off,” Morales said. “That community is pretty pressure packed, and I think he's doing a tremendous job. I'm really happy for him.”
Morales, who starred in basketball and football at Project, immediately cooled his seat down with the 2015 State AA championship win over crosstown rival Billings West. Now with four titles in seven seasons (and a third-place trophy in 2017), his job looks even more secure. But there’s a side effect to all that success.
“You’ve got to try to maintain that expectation of being in the hunt every year,” Morales said. “There are a lot of 3 in the mornings to get up, then going to bed late, 11, midnight, then back up, three, four hours of sleep. And film, watching hours of that. There's a lot to managing young kids. It does look kind of easy, but there's a lot of backstory, a lot of work to it.”
This is one of the many lessons Stewart has learned from Morales.
Stewart joined Morales’ staff about five years ago as a volunteer. He began by showing up at open gyms and asking how he could help. He did whatever Morales asked, from warming players up to folding laundry.
“He was just that quiet guy in the corner who kind of took everything in and was just learning throughout that whole process,” Morales said. “He just kept hanging around, and I finally said, ‘Man, you've been around. Let's jump on and let's get this thing going.’ ”
Stewart’s promotion to assistant three years ago paved his way to Lodge Grass, where he grew up. Morales was thrilled when Stewart got the job, especially because he knew how talented the team was.
Lodge Grass’ current junior players — most notably Damon Gros Ventre — are good enough to make the Indians contenders by themselves, and the team also has an all-state senior point guard in Malachi Little Nest. Two of Morales’ players, RayQuan Evans and Kendal Manuel, went on to Division I college programs (Evans currently plays at Florida State, and Manuel played at Montana and Oregon State).
That doesn’t mean the coaches are merely figureheads. The Falcons won this year’s title despite losing North Idaho signee Julius Mims and being ranked No. 3 behind Great Falls and Missoula Sentinel, both of which they beat at state. The Indians play a fast-paced, free-flowing style, but Stewart still utilizes a fairly large playbook (which is largely based on Skyview’s).
After he became Lodge Grass’ coach, Stewart asked Morales for advice about how to manage a gifted roster, a task easier in theory than in practice.
“Working with guys like Damon, I think one of the first conversations I had with Kevin was, ‘Hey, I’ve got this position. Your advice? He said, ‘Just sit down and talk with the big dogs and just say, ‘Here's what we're going to do,’ ” Stewart said. “I ran up to Skyview throughout the fall before I started, and Kevin would just go through the board and be like, ‘Okay, here's what you're working with. Here are some options.’ ... I learned and grew under him a lot.”
Skyview’s parent handbook was one of the first things Morales shared with Stewart after he got the Lodge Grass job. Morales went through his program rules, his vision, how he handles off-court issues and other intricacies of the job. Talent can only take a program so far if it doesn’t have strong infrastructure.
Morales is known for developing relationships with his players and creating a laid-back environment. Stewart has operated the same way. The results have validated their coaching style.
On Saturday, Morales reacted to Lodge Grass’ title with a mix of happiness, relief and pride.
“Coaches have coaching trees, and he would be my first coach out of my tree,” Morales said of Stewart. “He's been pretty successful, so I'm pretty excited for him.”
Morales sent a congratulatory text to Stewart shortly after Saturday’s championship victories.
“We finally did it,” Morales wrote. “We did it together.”
