RONAN — John Hollow felt old this week being back in Ronan, where he got his first varsity head coaching job in a 25-year career at multiple classifications.
The Bigfork boys basketball coach also felt proud Friday because his team is having success with his team-first approach he learned in football, which was his first love and what he was going to play at Carroll College before an injury led him into coaching. No player is averaging double-digit points, yet the Vikings are still putting up close to 60 points per game and winning.
They did that again Friday, tallying a 62-49 win over Missoula Loyola to advance to the divisional championship game against Eureka at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ronan. They’re now one win away from their first trip to state since 2019 as the players try to replicate their football success from the fall, when they finished as the State B runner-up.
“I’ve coached a lot of years and tried to implement this on every team I’ve ever coached,” Hollow said. “Kids either do it or they don’t do it, that has nothing to do with me. Our mentality is ‘We is more important than me.’ For a coach, it’s very refreshing to see it coming to fruition in today’s day and age in society and basketball.”
Bigfork’s success on the football field meant the start of basketball practice came later than usual because almost all the players on the hoops team play both sports. At least some of them have been in the system Hollow has tried to implement the past three seasons, so they have a basic understanding of what’s required.
Even with that time together, the Vikings are still somewhat young with only one senior in their eight-man rotation. None of them have been this deep into the postseason before, with this being the deepest any Bigfork team has gone since Sam Tudor, who’s now coaching the Kalispell Flathead girls, led the Vikings to the back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.
Isak Epperly, a defensive back and receiver on the football field, got to see that basketball success while watching his two older brothers, Evan, who played football for the Montana Grizzlies, and Anders, who’s playing basketball at MSU Billings. While Hollow insists he could be averaging 30 points per game, Epperly is the model of buying into the system and attributes his brothers with first teaching him that approach.
“I don’t care how much I score, I just like winning,” he said after tallying 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. “This group of kids, we want to be the ones to get back to that state championship. We’ve still got to win one more, but it’s been our goal all year. We’ve had an immense fire all year and stayed focused.”
The deep playoff run on the football field also meant injuries for many players to heal up from, whether it was shoulders, knees or random bumps and bruises. It took about half the season for the Vikings to have all their regular rotation players back to full strength, Hollow estimated.
They struggled out of the gates without a full lineup, which put them at more of a disadvantage while facing a slew of Class A teams. Five of their eight losses this season came against those bigger, deeper Class A squads, and that experience seems to be paying off in the postseason.
One player who missed time is senior Nick Walker, a receiver and defensive lineman who thought he’d miss the season because of an ACL injury in the state title football game, but it turned out to be a dislocated kneecap that kept him out about a month. He totaled 12 points and seven rebounds in the semifinals, scoring nine in the third quarter as Bigfork staved off Loyola’s advances to lead 47-38 entering the fourth quarter.
“I think what we did in football gave a lot of us more confidence coming into basketball season,” Walker said. “A lot of us are playing more physical than last year, taking more shots, getting more rebounds because of how physical we are.”
Bigfork plays a sort of controlled chaos style. They have an up-tempo pace, but the passing is calculated and deliberate, which led to only three turnovers before the starters were pulled in the semifinals.
Colin Wade hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, and the Vikings drained three triples during a 13-0 run to close the first half that gave them a 30-21 lead over Loyola. Bryce Gilliard, the team’s leading scorer this season, had seven points and six rebounds.
“We’ve been balanced all year, and that’s why we’re a hard team to guard,” Hollow said. “You can’t focus on just one or two guys.”
Defensively, Bigfork runs a full-court press, which Loyola handled well enough to commit only six turnovers before the benches were emptied. The Rams won down low early on as 6-foot-4 freshman Reynolds Johnston accrued 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. They pulled within 41-38 in the third quarter, but Bigfork’s defense clamped down for another 13-0 run.
The Vikings will need to beat Eureka to qualify for the state tournament. The top two teams from the divisional head to state, so they might have to win a challenge game if they lose in the chipper, depending on who wins the third-place game.
“These guys have been resilient all year,” Hollow said. “It’s a carryover from football, and hopefully what we teach them here is a carryover to the track season and to the football season as well.”
