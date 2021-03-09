HELENA — A loss to Kalispell Flathead on Feb. 18 dropped the Helena Capital boys basketball team to 4-6 on the season.
At that moment, the Bruins’ chances to progress into the postseason looked bleak, far from where they sit heading into Wednesday’s state tournament game against Bozeman.
“As we sat in the locker room in Flathead after our fourth loss in a row, we had two paths we could’ve chosen,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “As I’ve told them, we chose the right one...You’re never as good as you think you are, or as bad as you think you are. We had a couple things we can fix and they have done that. I think they have just grown together as a team over this last month and really the whole season. Now, we have an opportunity in front of us and we want to take advantage of it.”
Since that defeat in Flathead, Capital is 5-0 and is out-scoring its opponents by more than 10 points per game, on average. That run vaulted the Bruins to a No. 2 seed and a matchup with the Hawks on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
“You want to be playing your best basketball when you get to the postseason, and I think we’re doing that,” Almquist said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence. We don’t feel a lot of pressure going into this state tournament and we know we’re not being considered as one of the favorites, so we just want to go in there and go game-by-game and see what happens.”
Capital beat Missoula Big Sky 50-42 in its play-in game to reach Great Falls, while Bozeman downed Great Falls CMR on the Eastern side of Class AA. The Hawks are winners of three of their last five games and have won 11 games this season under head coach Troy Hostetler.
Two players averaged double figures for the Hawks through the regular season in juniors Ty Huse and Jackson Basye. While Huse scored 14.2 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting through his team’s first 14 games, Basye is a threat at multiple spots on the basketball with his 6-foot-7 frame and ability to knock down 3-pointers.
“Tough matchup, he really is a wing,” Almquist said of Basye. “They have some other guys who operate in the post more than he does. Someone with that type of length, he catches the ball high, holds it high and he’s ready to shoot immediately, even if you don’t think he is. We’ve really got to close out, we’ve gotta crowd him and keep him off the glass.”
Basye shoots at over a 36 percent clip from 3-point range and paces Bozeman with seven blocks to go with his 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He is a big reason why the Hawks owned a plus-3.1 rebounding margin during the regular season and accounts for nearly one-third of his team’s blocked shots.
Capital counters with its leading scorer in Brayden Koch, who is third in Class AA in both 3-point field goal percentage (43.4 percent) and total 3-pointers made (36), while scoring 18.6 points per game, pulling down 3.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists.
This game features two of the top-10 scorers in Class AA in Capital’s Koch and Bozeman’s Huze and pits two good defensive teams against one another. With the game scheduled for 9 a.m., it is possible that defensive prowess shines through long before the offense gets going for either team.
To combat the early start time, however, Almquist will get his team to Great Falls on Tuesday evening. Throughout the week, Wednesday’s early tip off had Almquist asking his players to prepare themselves by getting into a routine early in the morning.
“On Saturday, we practiced early,” Almquist said. “That’s one of the things we’ve done is to have a practice at that time. We’ve challenged them all week, ‘hey I want you each and every day to pretend that you’re playing at 9 a.m.’ Get yourself to bed first, get yourself up, have breakfast and be ready to go early in the mornings. I think that’s the most we can do at high school, and now Wednesday they’ll have a chance to prove themselves.”
Almquist said there is no pressure on this team and he wants his players to be free and loose when game time rolls around. It’ll be a “let it rip” mentality for a team that has played itself into this position over the last three weeks.
“I’m super excited just to get there and play,” Koch said. “That’s really great for us and just really excited to play with my teammates...I think that gives us a lot of confidence going into the state tournament as a two seed. We’re just going to go out and play and not worry about what seed we are. Just play and have fun, play together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.