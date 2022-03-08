WINIFRED — On a cold December afternoon in 1996, a group of central Montana men gathered at a Winifred tavern and passed a few hours playing cards and chatting about the most popular topic of the day:
Would this tiny town located about 40 miles north of Lewistown ever see another girls basketball team as successful as their beloved Red Raiders, who would be leaving in a few days to seek the school’s third state Class C championship over a four-year stretch?
“We won’t see another team like this in 10 or 20 years,” claimed Frank Carr, at the time the chairman of the local school board.
“Maybe never in our lifetime,” corrected rancher Jim Foran, another of the card-playing basketball fans.
As it turns out, the men were wrong, but for different reasons.
It actually took 26 years before Winifred – with a little help from the neighboring town of Roy – would produce another undefeated girls basketball squad. But at least guys like Carr and Foran are still around to witness the most recent success.
They’ll be in Great Falls from Thursday through Saturday to watch the Roy-Winifred girls – now known as the Outlaws – put their 24-0 record and state No. 1 ranking on the line against seven other top Class C programs.
“Well, this is the first undefeated team we’ve had since 1995 so I guess you would have to say we’re back,” said Roy-Winifred co-coach Marietta Boyce, a consistent character in the success story. She currently shares coaching duties with Mauri Elness, who was a student-athlete at Class B Shepherd back in the mid-90s when the Red Raiders dominated the Class C courts.
Marietta Bahnmiller was a 23-year-old coach – in her first season on the bench — back in 1993 when the school captured its first-ever state title. Marietta had known plenty of success as a high school player at Big Sandy, where she once scored 58 points in a single game to set a state record. She went on to star in the NAIA ranks at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, where she’s a member of the Battlin’ Bears hall of fame.
That initial success was no one-hit wonder. The Red Raiders finished third the following year, then won it all again in 1995 and 1996 to cap the winningest four-year stretch in Montana high school history – a glittering 106-4 record (Fairfield won 104 from 2010-14).
The current Roy-Winifred senior class won’t quite reach that level of success, but the Outlaws will come pretty close. They went 20-6 in 2018-19 when they were runner-up to Box Elder. The next season the Outlaws were 24-2 and set to play Northern Division rival Belt for the state championship, but COVID halted the state tourney and both teams were awarded co-titles.
“We really wanted to play Belt for the fifth time that year,” Boyce said. “We were playing our best basketball of the season.”
After going 20-6 last season while taking third, the Outlaws are eyeing a 27-0 finish this season. That would give the senior class a 92-12 record over the past four seasons.
The records may look alike, but the 1990-era team barely resembled the current bunch. Those Red Raiders didn’t have a single player over 5-foot-10, and they played mostly man-to-man defense while running a controlled but attacking offense. And they were much more mature, suiting up seven seniors their final season, four of whom were all-state players throughout much of their careers.
That team was led by point guard Amy Meckling, a southpaw who was tops in scoring at about 16 points per game and led a ball-hawking defense. Her teammates included backcourt mate Julie Bergum and versatile forwards in cousins Heather Heggem and Kari Heggem.
All four went on to play college basketball and Meckling recently was ranked No. 40 on 406mtsports.com's top 50 girls players in state history.
The current Outlaws start two sophomores, a junior and two seniors and have only three seniors on their roster. And they’re the tallest Class C team in Montana, featuring the Heggem sisters – 6-1 Madeline and 6-4 Isabelle. The current Heggem girls are Heather’s nieces, and their dad is Lance Heggem, one of the top male basketball stars in Winifred history.
“Definitely, the basketball blood runs deep in this program,” said Elness, who’s been either an assistant coach, a head coach or a co-coach of the program for about 15 years.
“You can’t really compare the two teams, but size is definitely the most obvious difference,” said Julie Ewen, the former Julie Bergum. Julie has a daughter on the team, 5-4 freshman Hannah, and another daughter, Lyla, is a team manager.
Julie also coaches the Winifred grade-school (grades 5-8) program, using most of the varsity sets.
“We play way more zone defense now, and it’s more of a read-and-react offense,” Ewen said. “It used to be a lot more cuts and passes.”
The current Heggem sisters are the top scorers and rebounders, and Isabelle in particular is a shot-blocking whiz who allows her teammates to take chances on defense. Another standout is 5-5 sophomore point guard Laynee Elness, Mauri’s daughter, who is the top 3-point shooter and assist leader. Madeline already has signed to play for MSU Billings, where Boyce’s daughter Dyauni also competes. Both Isabelle and Laynee figure to play college ball in a few years.
Depth is another trait shared by both programs. The 90s Red Raiders always had players on the bench capable of scoring in double digits; so do these Outlaws.
“The really nice thing is that if people try to key on (top three), our other girls are very capable of scoring as well,” Boyce said.
She said reserves like Hannah Ewen and Dakota Crabtree “probably could start for any other team in our division.”
That depth certainly doesn’t stem from any enrollment advantage; quite the opposite. The 90s teams drew from a Winifred school enrollment of about 40 students in grades 9-12. The current program includes 35 students at Winifred and only 10 at Roy.
By comparison, rival Northern Division schools such as Belt and Box Elder draw talent from more than twice that many students.
Ewen said the depth comes from the players’ devotion to the sport.
“We put in a lot of hours in the gym and these girls do, too,” she said. “A lot of hours in the summer, too.”
Next year, the Outlaws will be “putting in the hours” in a brand new gym, currently under construction in Winifred. The facility was donated by the town’s generous benefactor, Norm Asbjornson, who grew up in Winifred during the Great Depression and has invested millions in the community.
The current co-op agreement between Roy and Winifred calls for two home games each year in Roy and six in Winifred. Starting next school year, all the varsity home games will be played in Winifred.
Outlaw fans will be extra busy this week because – for the first time in history – the Roy-Winifred boys and girls will be playing at the state tournament at the same time. The boys event runs Wednesday through Saturday at Four Seasons Arena, while the girls compete Thursday through Saturday. If there’s such a thing as a home-court advantage at state, the Outlaws will have one. Both squads captured divisional championships at Four Seasons in late February.
Boyce will be extra busy, too, because her son Shad is a 6-3 junior forward for the Outlaw boys, who feature four boys from Roy. That means 60 percent of the Roy High School student body will be in uniform this weekend. It’s safe to say no other Montana school can say the same.
This special season even has its own motto. Boyce said the boys and girls adopted “Respect All, Fear None” as the program theme.
