BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin is close to filling many of its coaching vacancies, the Bozeman School District announced Wednesday.
Wes Holmquist is among the coaches who is slated to join Gallatin when the school opens in the fall. He has taught and coached at Bozeman High the previous 12 years and currently serves as the Hawks' boys basketball coach. Holmquist will take over the Gallatin girls basketball program, which his daughter will join next year as a freshman, according to a Bozeman Public Schools press release.
Under Holmquist, the Bozeman boys basketball team has reached four straight Class AA title games, and it beat Missoula Hellgate on an overtime buzzer-beater for the championship last season.
Replacing Holmquist will be Troy Hostetler, who has been a basketball and football assistant coach at Bozeman the last four seasons, according to Bozeman School District athletic director Mark Ator. Hostetler, a Bozeman graduate, has coached basketball for 16 years.
Gallatin's first boys basketball coach will be Michael Claxton, who played basketball at MSU-Northern and in Europe, per the press release. He coached in German, Polish and Slovakian professional leagues and at Seattle Academy.
Another Northern graduate, Hunter Chandler, will be the Raptors' football coach. The Bozeman grad has been the defensive coordinator for the Hawks, who won the 2019 Class AA state title.
None of these hires are final. Hiring committees have recommended these names to the Bozeman School District trustees, who will review each recommendation before approving.
Every head coach at Bozeman has the option to remain at the school or transfer to Gallatin.
Gallatin has yet to find head coaches for softball, boys and girls soccer, track and field and wrestling. Bozeman has vacancies in golf, softball, volleyball and wrestling. Nate Laslovich currently serves as Bozeman's wrestling coach.
Here are all of Gallatin's recommended coaches so far: Hunter Chandler (football), Matt Clark (golf), Michael Claxton (boys basketball), Colter Curey (tennis), Graydon Curry (cross country), Siobhan Gilmartin (swimming), Amanda Hargrove (softball), Wes Holmquist (girls basketball) and Ashley Obstar (volleyball).
Gilmartin is also listed to remain Bozeman's swim coach.
The Hawks coaches for the 2020-21 school year: Erika Cannon (girls soccer), Siobhan Gilmartin (swimming), Erika Gustavsen (girls basketball), Clayton Harris (tennis), Troy Hostetler (boys basketball), Casey Jermyn (cross country), Blaine Pederson (track), Hunter Terry (boys soccer) and Levi Wesche (football).
