BUTTE — After losing to Dillon on Friday, the Butte Central Maroons knew their game against Hamilton on Saturday would decide their fate. The Maroons came away with a 49-38 victory, which secured them a spot in the state tournament.
Hamilton's season has ended, while the Maroons are set to face Ronan in the consolation final tonight at 5 p.m., just four hours after their first game of the day had finished.
"I'm not worried about the short rest time," said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. "Sure we want to win the consolation game and we want to win third place, but we won the game that mattered to us. This one got us to the state tournament."
Austin Drake found his rhythm quickly on Saturday, finding open shots and hitting them in the first quarter. The Broncs held a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Maroons continued to fight.
While the game moved quickly, both teams found their offenses running half court sets rather than utilizing fast-break opportunities. This often resulted in lengthy possessions, as both teams played tight defense to begin the game.
The Maroons shrunk the Broncs’ lead in the second quarter through hustle plays and patience. While outside shots were not falling, Kyle Holter and Drew Badovinac kept possessions alive grabbing six first-half rebounds combined.
"Games like this, you can't run a set because everyone knows your stuff, guys just have to step up," Kelly said. "Thank God for Kyle Holter and what he was able to do today. The other player I have to mention is Drew Badovinac. He's had an unbelievable tournament."
The Broncs held an 18-15 lead at halftime, which the Maroons erased seven minutes into the third quarter. But just as the Maroons hit a three to tie the game, the Broncs responded with a three-pointer of their own.
But things took a turn at the four-minute mark for the Maroons. Thanks to an outstanding effort on the defensive end, Kyle Holter made a stop, got a rebound and sprinted down the floor where he drained a three-pointer.
This gave the Maroons a 25-24 lead, but Holter was not finished yet. The very next possession, the Maroons came up with a steal that turned into a converted and-one for Holter. The Maroons led 31-26 after three quarters.
"Drew Badovinac stepped up on both ends of the floor, we had to put him on Drake who had ten points in the first quarter. I think he might have made two shots after that," Kelly said.
Once up by 11 in the fourth quarter, the Maroons began to struggle from the free throw line and held just a six point lead at the two minute mark. Despite a strong effort on the defensive end, Hamilton was unable to complete the comeback.
Austin Drake finished with 20 points for the Broncs and Liam O'Connell had nine. Kyle Holter had 16 points for the Maroons, while Dougie Peoples finished with 15. Drew Badovinac finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
