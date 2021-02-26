BUTTE — The Butte Central Maroons lost a hard-fought game to the Dillon Beavers on Friday night 58-48, which sent the Beavers to the divisional tournament final, and secured the Beavers a spot in the state tournament.
The Beavers will face Polson on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center to decide the divisional champion. Both Dillon and Polson have spots in the state tournament, and the Maroons will fight for one tomorrow in the consolation bracket.
“Our kids have really worked hard to get back to state, so to be able to win a hard-fought semifinal game, it was a grind," said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. "They played defensively and that helped us get some offense as well."
Both teams opened the Friday night match up aggressively, with players diving for loose balls and executing good ball movement. With the Maroons paying particular attention to the Beavers’ inside presence, three-point shooting and free throws gave the Beavers the edge in the first half.
Jace Fitzgerald gave the Beavers early energy through three 3-point makes in the first half. Dougie Peoples (Butte Central) looked to respond to the Beaver’s outside shooting, making one three-pointer in the first half.
“They did a good job with weak side help, so we tried to go high-low to get the ball inside," Thomas said. "Jace hit some threes that were important down the stretch, then some of our other kids contributed big on the boards too. That’s where our strength was so we took advantage the best we could.”
The Beavers did the better job getting to the free throw line in the first half, shooting 88% on eight attempts. While not especially efficient, they also hit four 3-pointers to help give the Beavers a 29-19 lead at halftime.
At the seven minute mark in the third quarter, Peoples took matters into his own hands. Guarded by multiple Dillon defenders, he performed an impressive euro-step layup that resulted in an and-1. This brought the Maroons’ deficit to single-digits, but only for a possession.
“Our effort was good on both ends, Drew did a great job being fearless defensively," said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. "They shot the ball well and we don’t have much control over that."
"We're undersized against every team we play so we have to guard the post collectively," Kelly continued. "But hey, we still have more games to play."
Dillon struggled to stretch their lead beyond ten points until the end of the third quarter. With just four seconds on the clock, Dillon’s Jonny Reiser hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 14-point lead going into the final period.
The Maroons transitioned to a full-court press defense in the second half, and showed additional aggressiveness in their on-ball defending in the fourth quarter. Too often for the Maroons though, the Beavers used their size advantage to find open teammates under the basket.
Jace Fitzgerald led the Beavers in scoring with 19 points, while Cole Truman also had a good game scoring 11 points. As a team, the Beavers shot 41% from the field.
“We have a little bit of everything. Good inside game good outside game and we're definitely unselfish," Thomas said. "Defensively they are committed to make every possession as difficult as they can for the other team, and I think the defense kind of started everything tonight.”
For the Maroons, Dougie Peoples was the only player to score in double-digits with a game-high 23 points. The Maroons will face Hamilton Saturday morning in a win-or-go-home game.
