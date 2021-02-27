BUTTE — After a low-scoring defensive battle, the Dillon Beavers have been named the Western A divisional tournament champions after beating Polson on Saturday night at the Butte Civic Center.
Both the Beavers and the Pirates will appear in the state tournament, but Saturday's victory entitled the Beavers to a number one seed. The state tournament begins on Thursday in Great Falls, where Dillon has been scheduled to face Hardin.
"It was a hard-fought game, every possession was competitive," said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. "I felt like defensively we locked them down in the second half, but they did a good job on defense as well."
"As the game progressed we started attacking the basket more and playing more comfortable," Thomas continued. "But I think the win began on the defensive side of the ball."
Whether by choice or pressure, the Pirates did not find quality looks in the first quarter, often forcing contested three-pointers. On the other end of the floor, the Beavers appeared much more patient on their way to an 11-6 first quarter lead.
Polson did well on the boards, though, with many of its points coming from second-chance opportunities. The Pirates out-rebounded the Beavers 18-10 in the first half, trailing by just two points at halftime.
Neither team shot above 17% from three-point range in the first half, where possessions lasted more than two minutes multiple times. The low score, field goal and three point percentages reflected the defensive effort applied by both teams.
"We need to work on consistency, we feel like we're playing really well on both ends but we have to make sure we know that every possession is very important," Thomas said. "We've got a little bit of everything, older kids and younger kids. It's a group that really wants to win and we've turned out very cohesive. It's special."
With under ten seconds remaining in the third quarter, Polson had an opportunity to tie the game going into the fourth period after forcing a traveling violation on Dillon. Yet the defense was too tough once again, which kept Dillon in front 23-21 going into the fourth quarter.
With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jonathan Kirkley (Dillon) made a deep three-pointer to give the Beavers an eight-point lead, which was the highest lead either team held all night. Two possessions later though, Polson's Xavier Fisher responded with a three-pointer of his own, trimming the Beavers' lead to five.
The Pirates found themselves down by seven when they began to foul intentionally, but a comeback simply was not in the cards.
For the Pirates, Colton Graham finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Fisher scored nine points on two three-pointers. The largest lead for the Pirates occurred in the second quarter where they led by one point.
The Beavers were led by Jonathan Kirkley who finished with 15 points. Cole Truman also had a big game, scoring eight points and coming down with four rebounds. Connor Curnow had seven points and eight rebounds for the Beavers.
"We've absolutely improved in all areas this year, offense defense and the win column we've been successful," Thomas said. "Congratulations to the entire team and the seniors for the work ethic they've shown and put forth to make this happen."
