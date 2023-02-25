The Frenchtown Broncs boys basketball team pours into the student section after junior Eli Quinn drained the winning bucket to beat the Hamilton Broncs 47-45 Friday night in Ronan at the Western A Divisional Tournament.
RONAN — This game was a classic, down to the last seconds, with both teams evenly matched throughout the whole game. Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn had a buzzer beater that sent the crowd into a frenzy, beating the Hamilton Broncs 47-45 in the Western A divisional basketball tournament. Saturday night, by which the Frenchtown Broncs earned their trip to the championship game against the Butte Central Maroons.
“It was a dogfight to get back into it,” Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn said with a giant smile. “We played really well as a team together tonight. I knew five seconds is enough time to get coast-to-coast, and I just put my head down and went to the rim.”
The Hamilton Broncs went to a quick 5-0 lead in the first quarter and at the end of one led 16-12.
The Hamilton Broncs looked to take control in the second quarter up 20-12, but the Frenchtown Broncs quickly came back. At the end of the half, Frenchtown had cut into the lead 26-22.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Frenchtown Broncs coach Brandon Robbins said. “We got down, but Hamilton’s an awesome team. Great coach, great players, they hit a bunch of shots and kept punching us in the mouth tonight. I just can't say enough about our teams’ resilience, to keep bouncing back and finding ways to get stops, shots, and not panic there at the end. They deserve this moment, but we're not done.”
Senior Connor Michaud led Frenchtown with 18 points. Senior Kellen Klimpel added 12 points and the game-winner Eli Quinn had nine points.
Senior Asher Magness led Hamilton with 16 points. Senior Eli Taylor had 12 points and junior Cole Dickemore had seven points.
“It was a heck of a basketball game,” Hamilton Broncs coach Travis Blome said. “Two teams played extremely hard tonight. I’m really proud of my guys. We gave it our all. Unfortunately, they just had one more basket than us tonight.”
