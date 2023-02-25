Frenchtown Broncs vs Hamilton Broncs

The Frenchtown Broncs boys basketball team pours into the student section after junior Eli Quinn drained the winning bucket to beat the Hamilton Broncs 47-45 Friday night in Ronan at the Western A Divisional Tournament.

 Tyler Wilson tyler.wilson@lee.net

RONAN — This game was a classic, down to the last seconds, with both teams evenly matched throughout the whole game. Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn had a buzzer beater that sent the crowd into a frenzy, beating the Hamilton Broncs 47-45 in the Western A divisional basketball tournament. Saturday night, by which the Frenchtown Broncs earned their trip to the championship game against the Butte Central Maroons.

“It was a dogfight to get back into it,” Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn said with a giant smile. “We played really well as a team together tonight. I knew five seconds is enough time to get coast-to-coast, and I just put my head down and went to the rim.”

Elin Quinn

Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn after the game winning shot Friday night against the Hamilton Broncs in the Western A Divisional Tournament in Ronan.
Hamilton Broncs vs Frenchtown Broncs

Hamilton Broncs senior Asher Magness posts up against Frenchtown Broncs junior Eli Quinn (right) and senior Connor Michaud Friday night in Ronan at the Western A Divisional Tournament.
Load comments