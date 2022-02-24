MISSOULA — The Hamilton girls basketball team got out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, then buckled down on the defensive end for a dominant finish over Polson in the Western A divisional tournament in Hamilton Thursday.
The hosting and top-seeded Broncs held Polson to just 13 points the rest of the way — giving up three in the second quarter, three in the third and seven in the fourth — to take a 58-19 win.
The Broncs scored 20 in that second quarter to basically cement the game early with a statement after the team upset Dillon in the finals of the Southwest A tournament last week — which granted the hosts the top seed in their home gym.
"We wanted to make them work to bring the ball down the court," Broncs head coach Richard Griffin said over the phone Thursday night. " ... And just really try to keep them in front of us and not let the good shooters get open looks."
Layne Kearns scored 17 to lead the Hamilton offense while Taryn Searle added eight and Madi Nelson and Ayda Griffin pitched in six each. Kerns' strong run continues as the junior has now scored in double digits in the last four postseason games.
There's plenty of confidence within the Broncs after that run through the Southwest A district tourney, but at the same time the old cliché of keeping it one day at a time applies for this team.
"They know what everybody is capable of on their team," Griffin, talking on the Broncs' confidence in their systems, said. " ... Every game presents its own challenges and you have to work hard and you have to put a mistake behind you and worry about what's in front of you."
Polson was paced by Areanna Burke's 12 points as she carried the load on offense.
Hamilton will take on Browning, which beat Butte Central by 15 Thursday, in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. Polson, making its first trip to divisionals since 2016-17, fall to the consolation bracket.
Frenchtown 71, Browning 70
The Frenchtown Broncs boys basketball team needed some extra juice after erasing a 10-point deficit with about four minutes left in regulation against Browning in the opening round of the Western A divisional in Hamilton.
Frenchtown tied the game at 52-all with six seconds to go in regulation to force OT. Then it was Browning that erased a 59-57 Broncs lead with a minute left to force a second OT. Then, finally, Frenchtown had the final answer in the third extra period.
Browning took a one-point lead after a 1-for-2 trip to the free-throw line that left 11 seconds on the clock. Frenchtown head coach Brandon Robbins, out of a timeout, knew what he wanted: to get senior Devin Shelton going downhill.
The first option for Shelton was taken away quickly, but the ball made its way back to him. Shelton took a high screen, spun off the defense and slipped through for a layup with seconds left to give the Broncs' the go-ahead score as Browning missed a solid look from the half-court mark to end a wild and competitive game.
"I think we are pretty battle tested," Robbins said during a phone interview about his team. "We played four games last week at the Southwest A district tournament and coming away with third was good for us. We were down 10 with under four minutes to go today in regulation and our kids really came together, found ways to get stops and timely baskets. I think what's awesome is how unselfish our was and how well we stayed together. ... Hopefully that gives us some confidence."
Shelton led the Broncs with 19 points followed by Connor Michaud at 17, Kellen Klimpel with 13 and Eli Quinn with 12. Browning was led by Justice Johnson with 14 followed by Jesse Carlson's 13, Brayds Vielle's 12 and Tayron Burdeou's 10.
Frenchtown will face Butte Central, which beat Columbia Falls, Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The two met in the semifinals of the Southwest A district tourney, which Butte Central won 53-36.
The Western A tournament continues through Saturday. For real-time updates and a full bracket for the boys go here and for the girls go here.
