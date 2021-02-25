BUTTE — Kyle Holter looked at how the game was going Thursday night at the Civic Center in Butte. There wasn't much to like.
Forced to sit for a portion of the first half with three fouls, the Maroons sophomore took control of the game in the third quarter.
“As soon as I got back in there, I knew what I had to do,” Holter said. “We had to get the momentum switched over, and we did. We got the W.”
After trailing by as many as 11 points in the third, Butte Central went on a 25-2 run to beat Ronan 67-50 in the first round of the Western A divisional tournament. The win secured the Maroons a spot at state.
“He completely changed the game, without question,” said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. “We were playing really poor basketball for 20 minutes. I didn’t feel like we had the right level of energy or any attacking mentality on the offensive end. In that 30-second span (Holter) completely changed the feel of the game. He brought energy that the team needed.”
During a sequence of possessions in the third quarter, Holter first took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup to cut the Chiefs lead down to 36-30. On the ensuing inbound, Holter forced a loose ball, hopped on it and called timeout. Out of the timeout, Central turned the ball over but Holter took it right back and then got an and-1 at the end of the Maroons possession. His free throw made it 36-33 Ronan.
Unfortunately for Ronan, the blown lead in the second half was a familiar story.
“That’s plagued us all year where we get up on teams and then we think that we’ve done enough,” said Ronan coach D.J. Fish. “When we go into that type of play, it’s tough to get out of it because you’ve already finished playing pretty much. It’s plagued us all year. We get up on teams and then we’re satisfied.”
After an Egan Lester 3-point to tie the game, Holter got to the rim again and drew another and-1. His free throw made gave Central its first lead since the first quarter, 39-36. The Maroons never looked back.
“Kyle just put it on his shoulders and made plays,” Kelly said. “It changed the mentality of our guys. We started playing more fearless and we were willing to use the drive.”
The Maroons got to the basket time and time again, drawing seven and-1 calls in addition to several shooting fouls to go along with some easy layups.
“We just started playing our game and got back into the flow of things,” Dougie Peoples said. “We moved the ball better and we started gelling as a team better.”
Peoples led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Holter managed 16 points to go along with four steals. Bryan Holland and Drew Badovinac had 10 points apiece as four Maroons finished in double figures.
The Chiefs size and athleticism looked like it was going to be a huge problem for Central, as Ronan was dominating the glass early on. With the help of some hot shooting by Leonard Burke, the Chiefs had a 12-8 lead after one quarter and a 30-23 lead at the half. Peoples kept the Maroons in it during their sluggish start, scoring 11 of the team’s 23 points in the first half.
“I knew they were athletic,” Kelly said. “But I think we were surprised at how athletic they were. They were even more athletic than we anticipated and they had a good showing on the glass. We were trying the box these kids out, and they were taller, jumped higher and were able to just pull them right over the top us.”
Burke paced the Chiefs with 23 points and five boards. Zarec Couture and Elijah Tonasket added seven apiece.
Butte Central will take on the winner of Dillon and Columbia Falls in the semifinal round of the tournament Friday night at 7 p.m. Ronan will see the loser of the Dillon – Columbia Falls game at 1 p.m. in a loser-out tilt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.