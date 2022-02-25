As the stakes become larger, Dougie Peoples dials it up another notch ... or three notches.
Class A's leading scorer poured in 39 points Friday at the Western A semifinals in Hamilton as the No. 1 Maroons defeated Frenchtown 74-53. The win puts top-seeded Butte Central in the Western A final and secures a state tournament berth.
"He was at another level," said Maroons coach Brodie Kelly. "He's an unbelievable player and he gets so much attention, and even with that he was just lights out on offense. The team was doing a good job of finding him, getting him screens and getting him to spots where he could get some looks. But he was amazing today."
The No. 3 Broncs made plenty of adjustments defensively, but there wasn't much to be done to stop Peoples.
"I think we saw two different zones, man and switches — a lot of different matchups on him," Kelly said. "He had a lot of different looks at the way they were guarding him."
Central sped out to a 40-21 halftime lead. The Broncs scored more efficiently during the second half but the Maroons were able to keep pace, and then some. The victory was also the fourth time Central has defeated Frenchtown this season.
"That's a really tough basketball team that knows us well," Kelly said. "They compete extremely hard. And especially down in Dillon, they gave us all we could handle. We knew how hard they play, and in the first half held them to 21. Our second-half defense wasn't very good. I think we had a lot of mental letdowns at times in the second half, but first half was good."
The Broncs were led by Eli Quinn's 14 points. They'll head to the consolation side of the bracket for a loser-out game against Hamilton on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
The Maroons square of with rival Dillon for the Western A title at 6:30 p.m.
Dillon boys grind out win over No. 1 seed Polson
It probably isn't too big of a reach to think the Beavs had been craving a rematch with Butte Central since falling to the Maroons in heart-breaking fashion during the Southwestern A divisional tournament.
But in order to get that chance, No. 2 Dillon had to take down top-seeded Polson, which it did 58-51 to also earn a spot in the state tournament.
"It was hard-fought game, start-to-finish," said Beavers coach Terry Thomas. "I thought our guys did a really nice job of trying to make make them work hard for their shots. In the first half, they were able to knock down some really tough shots. And the game was just back-and-forth, and it was really competitive. And then in the second half, then a few of those shots didn't go down, and we were able to get some rebounds. Then we started to get a little bit of momentum in the fast break. And that gave us a few real important buckets to try to hold on. And then we made some free throws down the stretch that always helps to try to secure a win."
Dillon was led by its captains, Connor Curnow and Jonathan Kirkley, who had 24 and 21 points. Callahan Hoffman added nine points.
Jarrett Wilson paced the Pirates with 17 points while Colton Graham had 13.
Polson will play a loser-out game at Hamilton Middle School Gym on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against Browning, each team still with a chance to qualify for state. Dillon gets its rematch with Butte Central.
"It kind of sets the stage for another great game against Butte central where we've been fairly evenly matched and the games have been just very exciting and athletic," Thomas said. "It's just what high school basketball supposed to be."
Dillon girls rally, pull away from Columbia Falls
Ainsley Shipman was high scorer with 20 points and the Beavers rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to stun the Wildkats in their semifinal game. Sydney Petersen scored 13 and Jordyn Walker 11 for Dillon, which outscored Columbia Falls 16-6 in the third quarter for a three-point lead and closed the game on a 22-9 run.
The Beavs will play for the divisional title Saturday against Hamilton at 8 p.m. They also secured a trip to the state tournament.
Hope McAtee scored 18 and Grace Gedlaman 12 for the Wildkats, who play a loser-out game against Butte Central. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hamilton Middle School.
Butte Central girls 'survive' to 'play another day'
No one will remember this game as the Mona Lisa of Class A girls basketball, but the Maroons got the job done with a 47-40 victory over Polson in a Western A loser-out game. The Maroons are now a win away from punching their ticket to the state tournament.
"I thought we played scrappy," said Maroons coach Meg Murphy. "Obviously, we're a little tired it looked like; just had a hard time getting going. And usually (elimination) games are like that. Thank God, we were able to hit some some free throws, because our offense was non existent."
Sofee Thatcher played like she did not want her senior season to end. Whether it was flying around the court to corral a loose ball or drawing heavy contact driving to the hoop, she was the catalyst whenever Central needed a spark. The Pirates also had a difficult time stopping Ella Moodry, especially when she had a full head of steam headed toward the rim. Moodry led all scorers with 18 points and Thatcher finished with 15. Brooke Badovinac also had 12 points.
"I thought (Thatcher) played real hard," Murphy said. "(Moodry) obviously, getting to the basket was a big big today. We shot a lot of free throws. So yeah, (Thatcher) did a great job of just handling the pressure and kind of carrying us on her shoulder a little bit."
Central led 27-17 at the half, but Polson opened third quarter on a 11-2 run to cut the Maroons lead to 29-28. Butte Central responded with a 8-1 run, but Polson got a layup and a free throw during the last 10 seconds of the period, making it 37-32 Central heading into the fourth. That would be as close as the Pirates would get.
"We survived and we get to play another day," Murphy said.
The Maroons play in the consolation semifinals Saturday at Hamilton Middle School. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m.
