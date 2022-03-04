HELENA — The Missoula Big Sky boys basketball team did a couple of things on Friday at the Western AA Divisional Tournament that it hasn’t done in a long time.
For one, the Eagles clinched their first berth in the Class AA state tournament since 2016 and they did that, by defeating Missoula Hellgate, for the first time since 2013, thanks to a 55-46 win for the Eagles.
“I have no words,” Big Sky’s Caden Bateman said. “And to do that against that team (Hellgate), it just feels so good. When we went into the locker room, everyone was hyped and it was just so crazy.”
The Eagles were able to celebrate like crazy because of the way they played in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.
Big Sky started fast and led 15-9 after one, but Hellgate evened the score at the intermission, and going into the fourth, the Eagles clung to a two-point lead.
Yet, down the stretch, it was the Eagles who found a way to make key play after key play.
Bateman, who scored 18 points, put Big Sky back in front after Hellgate grabbed a 45-44 lead with just over four minutes left. Louis Sanders then managed five straight points and his triple with 2:45 remaining pushed the Eagles' advantage to six.
Eventually, Hellgate got back within two and had a chance to tie with under a minute, but the Eagles forced a turnover and on the next possession, Bateman rebounded a missed shot and scored while drawing a foul. He converted the free throw and the 3-point play sealed Hellgate’s fate, as well as Big Sky’s trip to the state tournament next week in Billings.
“I did what I could,” Bateman said. “But it was a team effort. I saw how much we wanted this and I wasn’t going to let anything get in the way.”
Bateman finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the win. Tre Reed also contributed with 13. Dre Bowie paced Hellgate with 11. Ian Finch and Brogan Callaghan both wound up with eight.
“This was big,” Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen said. “The kids worked incredibly hard and for them to buy into everything that we are doing and to see them do that was awesome. I saw emotion out of these kids that I have never seen and I have been coaching some of them for four years.”
Big Sky will now face Capital for the Western AA championship Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., while the Knights will take on Glacier at 11 a.m. for a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Capital 60, Helena High 44
For the third time this season, the Helena Capital Bruins defeated Helena High, only this time, it clinched a berth in the Class AA state tournament.
The final margin ended up as 16, with Capital winning the semifinal game 60-44, but it was far from a breeze for the Bruins, who fell behind 9-3 early after a 3-pointer from Colte Petre and a layup gave HHS a six-point advantage.
Eventually, Capital grabbed the lead on 3-pointer from Nick Michelotti and took a 17-13 advantage into the second quarter. CHS then outscored the Bengals 14-6 in the second quarter, thanks to a 9-0 run that included a triple from Jacob Curry, giving the top-seeded Bruins a 31-19 halftime lead.
"The first 30 minutes were pretty tough," Jacob Curry said. "But we came together, came back and pretty much pounded them."
Curry who later knocked down a trey in the last few minutes, extended the Capital lead to 18 points, helping to wrap up what ended as a 16-point victory.
"That one felt good," Curry said. "I was celebrating down the court but we aren't satisfied. We really want to win this championship after getting second the last three years."
Hayden Opitz led the Bruins in scoring with 14 points and six rebounds, while Curry managed 13, Brayden Koch had 12 and Trysten Mooney added nine.
"I am so proud of Trysten Mooney and Jacob Curry," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "I think for their own confidence, they needed to come out and have a big game in an environment like this. And Brayden, he didn't score like he usually does but I thought he showed great poise. He was a facilitator and our press doesn't work without him, so I am proud of him too. I thought it was one of his best games."
Capital (18-2), the top-seeded team in the tournament will head to the Class AA state tournament as a top-two seed from the West. But the Bruins are far from satisfied.
"We didn't come here to take second," Almquist said. "We came into the season with some goals: We wanted to sweep crosstown, win the regular season, win divisionals and of course, everyone wants to win state. We have achieved two of those and Saturday night, we have a chance to get another."
Petre led the way for Helena High scoring 12 points in the losing effort. Kaden Huot added just six points offensively, but grabbed eight rebounds, block two shots and notched two steals.
"I'm really proud of the way we came out and fought," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "But Capital is a great team and that's why they are headed to state. We need just to make sure we have a short memory."
That's because the Bengals will play Butte at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Capital High School for a berth in the AA state tournament. The Bulldogs won earlier in the day thanks to a put back Kooper Klobucar as Butte won 64-63 over Sentinel. Glacier also routed Flathead in the other loser-action action.
The Wolfpack will face either Big Sky or Hellgate for a state tournament berth. The winner of Big Sky-Hellgate semifinal will play Capital for the Western AA title Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Western AA divisional tournament Day 2
Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz
Helena Capital's Luke Dowdy
Helena Capital's Jacob Curry
Helena Capital's Brayden Koch
Helena High Jaxan Lieberg
Helena High's Tevin Wetzel
Helena High's Kaden Huot
Helena High's Kaden Huot
Missoula Big Sky's Caden Bateman
Missoula Big Sky's Shane Shepherd
Missoula Big Sky's Caden Bateman
Missoula Big Sky's Trevyn Reed
Missoula Hellgate's Connor Dick
Missoula Hellgate's Dre Bowie
Missoula Hellgate's Brogan Callaghan
Missoula Hellgate's Asher Topp
Helena High's Alex Bullock
Alex Bullock vs. Hellgate
Helena High's Kim Feller
Helena High's Logan Todorovich
Missoula Hellgate's Lauren Dick
Missoula Hellgate's Perry Paffhausen
Missoula Hellgate's Bailee Sayler
Missoula Hellgate's Alex Covill
Helena Capital's Parklyn Heller
Helena Capital's Megan Swanson
Helena Capital's Rachael Stacey
Helena Capital's Kathryn Emmert
Flathead's Clare Converse
Flathead's Akilah Kubi
Flathead's Kennedy Moore
Flathead's Kennedy Moore
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
