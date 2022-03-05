HELENA — There was a common theme emanating from the Helena Capital locker room after the Bruins 60-56 win over Missoula Big Sky in the Western AA Boys Divisional championship game on Saturday night and it was: “We are not done.”
While Capital checked off another preseason goal from its checklist Saturday night at Carroll College and rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit in order to do it, the Bruins aren’t satisfied winning their first Western AA crown since 2014.
They have bigger aspirations, such as winning the state championship next week in Billings.
Still, there was plenty to celebrate and no one was happier than Capital head coach Guy Almquist.
“This is great,” he said as he smiled and held back tears. “That is why you coach — to see young men grow and get better and compete when it matters. Stick together. All these human traits right, that we are trying to teach them and you saw all of those human traits on the basketball court and that’s what won it today.”
Capital certainly had to dig deep, because Big Sky had its eye on a Western AA championship too and fresh off its first win over Missoula Hellgate since 2013, the Eagles didn’t back down.
The two teams battled to an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter but in the second, a 7-0 run for the Eagles allowed them to grab a 28-22 halftime lead, despite 11 first-half points from Brayden Koch -- the exact number he needed to hit 1,000-career points which he did late in the first half.
“Big Sky played an incredible game,” Almquist said. “If they play like that at the state tournament, they are going to be tough to beat. We had to play very well to win that game. It wasn’t just a play decent and win. We had to play great to win that game.”
And play great they did, especially in the second half.
However, the start of the third quarter favored Big Sky as the Eagles stretched their lead to eight on a bucket by Caden Bateman and again on a 3-pointer by Josiah Cuaresma who answered a 3-point make by Capital’s Jacob Curry.
Down eight, Koch, who’s been battling an illness and estimated he’s at about 60 percent health this week, took over, just as he hinted he might to Almquist prior to tip-off.
“He’s dealing with a lot,” Almquist said of Koch. “And we are asking a lot of him so I was a little concerned, but he literally came up to me before the game and said, ‘Coach, is it ok if I am super aggressive tonight?’ I said ‘you do you, son, you do you.”
In the third quarter, Koch couldn’t be stopped. He got the Bruins back within four after a steal and score, then knocked down a mid-range jumper to trim the Big Sky lead to two at 35-33.
Then, at the 2:05 mark, Koch connected on his fourth triple of the night, giving Capital its first lead of the half, before he converted a 3-point play to help CHS take a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I felt a little tired,” Koch said of his 20-point second half. “But I think the atmosphere gave me some energy and I was just running on adrenaline. It was fun.”
After 12 points in the third, Koch broke a 41-41 tie with a jumper a minute into the fourth, but the Eagles grabbed the lead again as Kolbe Jensen connected from beyond the arc, and Tre Reed scored after a steal to make it 46-45 Big Sky.
But the Bruins quickly grabbed the lead back and extended it to five on a backdoor but by Nick Michelotti. Then, with 2:54 to go, Curry made his third trey of the game (3-for-3), pushing the lead to six and from there, the Bruins held on to win their first divisional tournament title in the Western AA and their first conference title since 2014.
“I just knew I was open,” Curry said of his triple. “And I knew that I needed to knock down the shot to help us win.”
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he added on being divisional champs. “We beat those guys twice during the season and we knew that it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Curry finished with 11 points, a total that was matched by Opitz. Yet, it was Koch that stood tall and scored a game-high 31 which included a 9-of-11 effort from the free-throw line.
“That was so awesome,” Koch said. “That was one of the most memorable moments of my life so far. But we aren’t done. We have so much ahead of us. Now, it’s on to the next step.”
The Eagles, who are headed to state for the first time since 2016 got 13 points from Reed, as well as 12 from Bateman and 10 from Sanders.
'Going to Billings' — Butte, Glacier clinch state berths with upsets
Heading into the Western AA Divisional tournament, Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said any of the eight teams could advance to the Class AA state tournament.
And Saturday, his words proved prophetic as the Bulldogs won their second straight game in the tournament and clinched their spot at state thanks to a dramatic 60-59 win over Helena High Saturday morning at Capital High School.
It was a back-and-forth battle and one that the Bulldogs rarely trailed in (only once). However, with just a few seconds left, Helena was able to pull even on a 3-pointer from Cael Murgel.
Butte called a timeout and on the inbounds pass, Kenley Leary was fouled by Helena High with 3.9 seconds to left. Leary hit one of two free throws, then missed the second intentionally, grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the clock, allowing the Bulldogs to celebrate a third straight trip to state.
"I just wanted to make sure to make that first one," Leary said. "And I just saw an execution point (on the offensive rebound) where I hit the ball off the side of the rim and took it. Going to Billings."
Going to Billings indeed.
Few might have believed that the seventh-seeded Bulldogs would be headed to state at the start of the tournament, but Luedtke did and his team proved him right.
"Our seniors are the heart and soul of our team," he said. "They gave us everything they had and guys just stepped up and made plays. Jace (Stenson) made plays, Cameron (Gurnsey) takes the charge. That's this time of year. This stuff happens and everyone had to do something to make it happen."
Leary scored 19 points in the win for Butte and set the tone for the Bulldogs with 13 in the first half and three made triples as Butte build a 28-24 lead after two quarters.
Helena cut the lead to three points after three quarters, thanks to six in the stanza from Kaden Huot. The Bengals, who never led, pulled even on a Colter Petre steal and score, but Jace Stenson answered immediately on other end to give Butte the advantage once again.
With Helena down two, Huot was called for an offensive foul, that allowed Butte to pushed its lead to four. Yet, the Bengals got a final possession to tie and equaled it on Murgel's trey before Leary got to the line and eventually, his team to the state tournament.
"He's been unbelievable," Luedtke said of Leary as his voice shook with emotion. "I can't express how much he means to the team and to me. I told him to make sure he hit the first tree throw and the rest was up to him. He carried us in the first half."
Butte will now play for third place in the Western AA Divisional against Kalispell Glacier, which won 51-39 over Hellgate. The score was 39-38 in favor of the Knights, but the Wolfpack went on a late run and knocked Hellgate out of the state tournament for the second straight year.
Conor Sullivan scored 18 to pace Glacier, while Connor Dick had 16 for Hellgate.
Glacier knocks off Butte to take third
In the third place game, Glacier continued to stay hot and the Wolfpack won their third consecutive game thanks to a 61-54 triumph over Butte after both teams won Saturday morning to clinch state tournament berths.
Kyson Wagner led the Wolfpack with 15 points and Connor Sullivan had 13, while Noah Dowler added 10. Kooper Klobucar led Butte in the loss with 12, while Jace Stenson pitched in with eight.
