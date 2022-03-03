HELENA — In the final game of the Western AA boys Divisional Tournament Thursday, the seventh-seeded Butte Bulldogs gave second-seeded Missoula Hellgate all it could handle.
Butte even looked poised for the upset as the Bulldogs led 48-47 going into the fourth quarter. Yet, over the final eight minutes, the Knights outscored Butte 18-7 and punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 65-55 win at Carroll College.
Connor Dick played a key role for the Knights scoring 23 points and connecting on 13-of-16 attempts from the free throw line.
Kenley Leary was also stellar and made a trio of 3-pointers for the Bulldogs, including one that gave Butte the one-point lead heading into the fourth.
Things got chippy between the two teams in the final stanza and a technical foul called on Butte helped Hellgate extend the lead and close out the Bulldogs as the Knights had an edge of 18-8 in made free throws.
“We talked about weathering the storm of the third quarter,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “Leary got hot in the third quarter. Those were tough shots. Those were not open shots, they were contested and you have to tip your hat to a player making plays like that. We wanted to knock him off this rhythm and I thought we got him uncomfortable. Our guys did a good job of maintaining their poise.”
The two teams battled back and forth throughout and while Hellgate led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, and by as many as 10 at one point in the second, it was cut to five when Leary hit from deep right before the buzzer to cut the lead to 33-28 at the half.
The 10-point win for Hellgate included an 11-point effort from Dre Bowie. Leary finished the game with 17 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Butte also got 15 from Cameron Gurnsey and nine from Jace Stenson.
Hellgate standout senior forward Griffin Kinch did not play in the game. Hellgate principal Judson Miller confirmed to Missoulian sports editor Bill Speltz Thursday night that Kinch is no longer a member of the team. Out of respect to the student-athlete, Miller declined further comment.
Hellgate will take on Big Sky in the semifinals at 5 p.m on Friday, while Butte will play at 11 a.m. against Missoula Sentinel in a loser-out game.
Big Sky 53, Sentinel 33
It's been a while since the Missoula Big Sky Eagles have reached the Class AA boys basketball state tournament but after a 53-33 win over Missoula Sentinel Thursday in the Western AA first round at Carroll College, they are now just one win away.
A big reason for that and the Eagles third-place finish this season in the regular-season standings was Caden Batemen and the senior delivered one of his best performances against the Spartans, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
"We haven't seen a state tournament since I've been here," Bateman said. "So having this opportunity is pretty special. This family is pretty tight and nothing is going to stop us."
On Thursday, the Eagles seemed to get stop after stop as they held the Spartans to 20 percent shooting for the game and only in one quarter, the fourth, did Sentinel score in double figures.
Big Sky reached double digits in each stanza and led 12-7 after one, as well as 22-12 at the break. The Eagles held a 13-point lead going into the fourth and seven points from Bateman in the final stanza, including a 3-pointer with just over three minutes left, put the win on ice.
Jake Gardianier added eight in the win for Big Sky, while Shane Shepherd managed six. Joe Weida led the way for the Spartans with 14.
The Eagles will now await the Missoula Hellgate in Friday's second semifinal at 5 p.m.
Helena 61, Glacier 54
The Helena High boys basketball team came into the Western AA Divisional Tournament riding a two-game winning streak, and thanks to a 61-54 win over Kalispell Glacier Thursday at Carroll College, the Bengals were able to keep that momentum rolling.
Helena started strong against Glacier and connected on four 3-pointers in the first half including one just before the first-quarter buzzer by freshman Jaxan Lieberg, which put HHS in front 17-13.
The Wolfpack opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run to go in front, but Kaden Huot responded with a triple of his own and two other jumpers for a personal 7-0 run that put Helena back in front as the Bengals took a 30-22 halftime lead.
"We needed to get the momentum back," Huot said of his scoring run. "And then we were able to keep it from there. We weren't really getting stops, we were kind of going back and forth, but we were able to put some together late and that was just a huge win. I'm really proud of this team."
Huot was also proud of the freshman, Lieberg, who scored eight points in the game including another dagger as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, sending the Bengals to the fourth quarter in front 45-36.
Glacier refused to go away in the fourth quarter and seven straight points from Tyler McDonald cut the lead to two at 45-43. However, a trey from Colter Petre, as well as a bucket inside by Dylan Christman allowed Helena to keep control and eventually win by seven.
"This was a huge win," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "Going from last year to this year, and the way these boys have stepped up to play their best basketball at tournament time, is huge for us. Obviously, we aren't done yet but I liked our energy and I liked our effort on both ends, so hopefully we get another win this weekend."
In addition to Huot's 13 points, Helena got 12 from Petre, as well as nine from Christman and eight each from freshmen Tevin Wetzel and Lieberg as both connected twice from beyond the arc. Cael Murgel also pitched in with seven points, four boards, two blocks and four assists.
Glacier got 17 points from Ty Olsen in the losing effort. McDonald added nine, while Will Salonen contributed with eight. The Wolfpack will now face Flathead at 9:30 a.m. Friday in loser-out action, while the Bengals will face Capital Friday at 3:30 p.m. with a berth in the Western AA championship, as well as a state tournament berth on the line.
"We're excited," Huot said of another crosstown matchup. "They are a really good team and we are going to have to play great, but it's going to be fun."
Capital 57, Flathead 43
It wasn't a work of art by any means but in the postseason, winning is all that matters and the Helena Capital Bruins took care of business in their Western AA Divisional opener, knocking off Kalispell Flathead 57-43 to advance to the semifinals.
"I've never had an ugly win at divisionals," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "I can tell you that. That's how it goes at tournaments. Just about every team is going to play their worst game in the first game. If you were expecting something pretty, you were probably going to be disappointed."
Both teams struggled to score throughout the game and each team shot below 40 percent in the first half. But thanks to a couple of first-half 3-pointers from Brayden Koch as well as 11 points from Hayden Opitz, Capital built a 29-17 halftime lead.
The Braves came out firing in the second half and after makes from beyond the arc from Drew Lowry and Joston Cripe, the CHS lead was down to 32-23.
But following a timeout, the Bruins clamped down defensively and closed the third on a 9-3 run which extended the lead to 41-26. Then, in the fourth, Capital was able to maintain its lead en route to the double-digit win.
Opitz finished with a game-high 14 points for the Bruins. He also grabbed six rebounds. Koch finished with 10 as did Luke Dowdy and Nick Michelotti. Cripe led Flathead with 11.
"Like we have said all season, this team can win in multiple ways," Almquist said. "And I think that's a good thing. We struggled a little offensively but I thought our defense really stepped up and we know whoever we face tomorrow, whether it's Helena High or Glacier is going to be tough. That's the postseason."
Capital (17-2) will take on Helena High in the semifinals on Friday night at 3:30 p.m. with the winner clinching a berth in the 2022 Class AA state tournament. The Braves (4-15) will play Friday morning against Glacier.
Photos: Western AA divisional tournament Day 1
Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz
Helena Capital's Brayden Koch
Helena Capital's Brayden Koch
Helena Capital's Trysten Mooney
Kalispell Flathead
Kalispell Flathead's Luca Zoeller
Kalispell Flathead's Gavin Chouinard
Kalispell Flathead's Joston Cripe.
Kalispell Flathead's Noah Cummings
Helena High's Kaden Huot
Helena High's Dylan Christman
Helena High's Tevin Wetzel
Helena High's Cael Murgel
Helena High's Jaxan Lieberg
Glacier's Noah Dowler
Glacier's Ty Olson
Tyler McDonald of Glacier
Glacier's Ty Olson
Glacier
Missoula Hellgate's Perry Paffhausen
Missoula Hellgate's Elly Thorpe
Missoula Hellgate's Keke Davis
Missoula Hellgate's Keke Davis
Missoula Hellgate's Perry Paffhausen
Kalispell Glacier's Noah Fincher
Kalispell Glacier
Kalispell Glacier's Sarah Downs
Kalispell Glacier's Noah Fincher
Kalispell Glacier's Bethany Sorensen
Missoula Big Sky's Caden Bateman
Missoula Big Sky's Shane Sheperd
Missoula Big Sky's Jake Gardanier
Missoula Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma
Missoula Sentinel's Kaden Sheridan
Missoula Sentinel's Chase Williams
Missoula Sentinel's Drew Klumph
Missoula Sentinel's Kaden Sheridan
Missoula Hellgate's Brogan Callaghan
Missoula Hellgate's Dre Bowie
Missoula Hellgate's Easton Sant
Butte's Jace Stenson
Butte's Kooper Klobucar
Butte's Kenley Leary
Butte's Kenley Leary
Butte's Brooke McGrath
Butte's Payton Clary
Butte's Brooke McGrath
Helena Capital's Parklyn Heller
Helena Capital's Jada Clarkson
Helena Capital's Kayla Almquist
Helena High's Alex Bullock
Helena High's Lauren Heuiser
Helena High's Maloree English
Helena High's Lauren Heuiser
Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry
Missoula Sentinel's Hannah Hart
Missoula Sentinel's Kodi Fraser
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com.
