MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel junior Alex Germer was offered a full-ride basketball scholarship from Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle based in part on his shooting ability and his unselfish playing style, he recalled the first-year coach telling him.
The 6-foot-7 wing surely heard similar things from Montana, Oregon State, Washington State, Washington, Utah State and UC Santa Clara, all schools which he’s been in contact with, although none of them have yet offered him a scholarship.
For now anyway, Germer’s focus is on getting to the state tournament, a goal that seemingly took a hit when Sentinel was upset by last-place Big Sky just under two weeks ago. But he and the third-seeded Spartans have responded after some soul-searching conversations and opened the Western AA Divisional with a 65-48 win over sixth-seeded Butte on Thursday at Sentinel.
“We just needed to avenge ourselves,” Germer said after the Spartans improved to 15-4 with the win over Butte, which fell to 6-13. “That loss, that wasn’t us, that’s not who we are. We knew we just had to get back together as a team and play better as a team and show we’re a bunch of hard workers that will do anything to win.”
Germer, a second-year starter and AAU basketball player, displayed his shooting stroke, willingness to pass and even his rebounding in the win over Butte. The unselfishness permeated the team as a whole as three Spartans scored in double figures and the team totaled 14 assists.
Germer led Sentinel in scoring, tallying 17 points and draining four 3-pointers on primarily wide-open shots from the corners created by ball movement. Not only a scorer, the son of Montana Grizzly offensive line coach Chad Germer grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and collected two steals while playing through a bloody right knee.
“He brings so much attention that he knows when to make that pass,” Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski said. “Today, he knew when to make that extra pass. He got those 17 points, yes, because he’s a talented, skilled basketball player, but he got them because he was patient and kept finding his teammates and trusting them, which made his other opportunities easier to get.”
Sentinel junior Tony Frohlich-Fair also filled up the stat sheet for the Spartans, who’ve gone 2-0 since his return after he sat out the game following the loss to Big Sky for an unspecified reason. He tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Fellow junior Hayden Kolb got in on the action with his active play and ability to run the court. He tallied 12 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
“We shared the ball really, really well tonight,” Jagelski said. “We played with a very unselfish mindset. I really love my team when they do that. I really like their chances. It’s a special team to watch when they do that.
"It's something we're finding within ourselves. We've really had to dig deep and understand what we've got to do to win. It can't be one person or two people. It's got to be all five guys that are on the court."
Butte hung with Sentinel early, trailing 18-12 after Frohlich-Fair hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the first quarter. The Spartans closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 35-22 lead into the half.
They continued to build on that in the third quarter and pulled their starters late in the frame, which they ended with a 57-36 lead even after Butte’s Tommy Mellott, a Montana State football signee, banked in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. Mellott and Cael Stenson scored seven points apiece, while Blake Drakos led Butte with 10 points.
“It was good to be able to move the ball,” Germer said. “We definitely moved the ball well. We got some good shots, and we just wore the other team down basically, and we got the best looks possible.”
Sentinel will face second-seeded Helena Capital in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a top-two spot to state on the line. The loser will have to go through the loser-out bracket to try to qualify.
The Spartans and Bruins split in the regular season, each winning by double figures on their home court.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Jagelski said. “It’s going to be a slug fest. Capital’s a very talented team, a very unselfish team and a very veteran team. They’re mostly seniors. We’re going to have to come with our ‘A-game’ tomorrow.”
Germer concurred, saying something those college coaches would sure like to hear: “We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing the past two weeks. That’s sharing the ball, working together on defense and controlling what we can control.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.