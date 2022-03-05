HELENA — Heading into the Western AA Divisional tournament, Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said any of the eight teams could advance to the Class AA state tournament.
And Saturday, his words proved prophetic as the Bulldogs won their second straight game in the tournament and clinched their spot at state thanks to a dramatic 60-59 win over Helena High Saturday morning at Capital High School.
It was a back-and-forth battle and one that the Bulldogs rarely trailed in (only once). However, with just a few seconds left, Helena was able to pull even on a 3-pointer from Cael Murgel.
Butte called a timeout and on the inbounds pass, Kenley Leary was fouled by Helena High with 3.9 seconds to left. Leary hit one of two free throws, then missed the second intentionally, grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the clock, allowing the Bulldogs to celebrate a third straight trip to state.
"I just wanted to make sure to make that first one," Leary said. "And I just saw an execution point (on the offensive rebound) where I hit the ball off the side of the rim and took it. Going to Billings."
Going to Billings indeed.
Few might have believed that the seventh-seeded Bulldogs would be headed to state at the start of the tournament, but Luedtke did and his team proved him right.
"Our seniors are the heart and soul of our team," he said. "They gave us everything they had and guys just stepped up and made plays. Jace (Stenson) made plays, Cameron (Gurnsey) takes the charge. That's this time of year. This stuff happens and everyone had to do something to make it happen."
Leary scored 19 points in the win for Butte and set the tone for the Bulldogs with 13 in the first half and three made triples as Butte build a 28-24 lead after two quarters.
Helena cut the lead to three points after three quarters, thanks to six in the stanza from Kaden Huot. The Bengals, who never led, pulled even on a Colter Petre steal and score, but Jace Stenson answered immediately on other end to give Butte the advantage once again.
With Helena down two, Huot was called for an offensive foul, that allowed Butte to pushed its lead to four. Yet, the Bengals got a final possession to tie and equaled it on Murgel's trey before Leary got to the line and eventually, his team to the state tournament.
"He's been unbelievable," Luedtke said of Leary as his voice shook with emotion. "I can't express how much he means to the team and to me. I told him to make sure he hit the first tree throw and the rest was up to him. He carried us in the first half."
Butte will now play for third place in the Western AA Divisional against Kalispell Glacier, which won 51-39 over Hellgate. The score was 39-38 in favor of the Knights, but the Wolfpack went on a late run and knocked Hellgate out of the state tournament for the second straight year.
Conor Sullivan scored 18 to pace Glacier, while Connor Dick had 16 for Hellgate.
Glacier knocks off Butte to take third
In the third place game, Glacier continued to stay hot and the Wolfpack won their third consecutive game thanks to a 61-54 triumph over Butte after both teams won Saturday morning to clinch state tournament berths.
Kyson Wagner led the Wolfpack with 15 points and Connor Sullivan had 13, while Noah Dowler added 10. Kooper Klobucar led Butte in the loss with 12, while Jace Stenson pitched in with eight.
Photos: Western AA Divisional Tournaments Day 3
Butte's Kooper Klobucar
Butte's Jace Stenson
Butte's Jace Stenson
Butte's Kenley Leary
Helena's Colter Petre
Helena's Kaden Huot
Helena's Kaden Huot
Helena's Jaxan Lieberg
Butte's Tylar Clary
Butte's Kodie Hoagland
Helena's Kim Feller
Helena High's Kim Feller
Helena's Avery Kraft
Helena's Madi Todorovich
Helena Capital's Jada Clarkson
Helena Capital's Racheal Stacey
Helena Capital's Kayla Almquist
Helena Capital's Jada Clarkson
Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry
Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner
Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner
Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
