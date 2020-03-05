Postseason basketball is about one thing: winning. And even though it wasn't a picture perfect performance, Helena Capital did just that, thanks to a 74-40 win over Kalispell Flathead.
The two teams met Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Western AA boys basketball divisional tournament in Missoula and despite a slow start, which saw the Bruins trail 19-17 after one, Capital rolled after outscoring Flathead 57-21 over the final three quarters.
"In the first quarter, I think we were just satisfied trading buckets," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "You know you are nervous the first game and we made some nice plays and we were just going to trade buckets. I think what really go us going offensively, is we started playing better defense."
Early on, there wasn't much defense from either team as Flathead used a run of its own to close the first quarter and grab a two-point lead over the second-seeded Bruins.
But in the second quarter, Capital started forcing turnovers and Brayden Koch, along with some others, started hitting shots.
A 3-pointer by Koch gave Capital the lead and after a steal, he scored again, making it 24-19 Bruins.
Brayden Koch for 3. Hits two short after on a turnover, 24-19. 7-0 Bruins run. They lead. 4:22 2Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/EB40vDDRcZ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 6, 2020
Shortly after Koch hit from three, Malachi Syvrud connected from beyond the arc. Then, Koch hit again from three to push the lead to nine. Eventually, Syvrud added another bucket right before half and Capital led 37-23 at the break following a 22-6 run.
In the third quarter, the Bruins stayed on a roll. Shane Haller scored an early bucket, Bridger Grovom knocked down a trey and after Parker Johnston scrambled after a loose ball and scored, Capital led 48-31 and it didn't look back.
"We never really shot the ball overly well," Almquist said. "But once we started playing better defense, getting rebounds, defelections, all of a sudden it was 20-25 point game and for the first game at a divisional tourney, I was pretty happy."
Grovom, Koch and Syvrud all hit twice from 3-point range for the Bruins and Koch led all scorers with 18 points. Grovom pitched in with 13, Johnston added 12 and seven rebounds, while Syvrud had nine points and three steals off the bench.
On the other side, Flathead was led by Joston Cripe, who finished with a game-high 19. Hunter Hickey also had eight and was instrumental in Flathead grabbing an early lead.
The Bruins (15-4) will take on Missoula Sentinel in the semifinals tomorrow at 4:30. The Spartans knocked off Butte in the opening round and now, they will host Capital on their home floor for the Western AA semifinal
"They are a really good basketball team and it just so happens we get them on their floor." Almquist said. "We have made some adjustments since we played them the last time. Our kids didn't feel great about their performance and you will see a better effort from us (Friday) night."
Like the Capital girls, the Bruin boys can clinch their spot in the Class AA state tournament and the Western AA title game with a win Friday night. Tip-off between the Spartans and Bruins is set for 4:30 p.m.
