MISSOULA — Rollie Worster tallied 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds as Missoula Hellgate trounced Kalispell Glacier 81-54 in the Western AA semifinals.
The Wolfpack were able to keep up with the powerful Knight offense in the first quarter and a half, but a big push gave Hellgate a 33-22 lead at the break. Hellgate outscored the Wolfpack by 16 points in the second half.
Abe Johnson added on 18 points on 8 of 8 shooting for the Knights, including several thunderous dunks and an alley-oop that he converted into a three-point play. He finished with a double-double as he grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Cam LaRance added on 20 more points for the Knights, which shot 30 of 45 from the field as a team.
Glacier was led by Anthony Heath's 16 points and the senior hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts. The Wolfpack shot 41% from the field, but struggled with turnovers, especially in the second half.
Helena Capital 71, Missoula Sentinel 57
During the regular season, Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel split, winning once each on their home floors.
Friday night, the rubber match came in the Western AA boys semifinal. And thanks to 10 3-pointers, as well as a stellar defensive effort that limited the explosive Spartans to 39-percent shooting, the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the season series thanks to a 71-57 win Friday on Sentinel's home floor in Missoula.
The victory also punched the Bruins' ticket to the Class AA state tournament next week in Bozeman. It also sets up a rematch from last year's Western AA title game with Missoula Hellgate. Tip-off time Saturday is set for 6 p.m.
"I am so proud of my team," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "They have put in a lot of work and tonight, we played to win for 32 minutes."
It would take a 32-minute effort to knock off the Spartans, who led 14-13 after one, but found themselves trailing at half, 36-24 as the Bruins closed the second quarter on a 13-1 run.
A 3-point play by Parker Johnston and three steals in a matter of minutes led to a 7-0 run and that allowed Capital to build the 12-point lead before the break.
"We didn't get enough stops," Sentinel head coach Jay Jagelski said. "And they hit a bunch of shots and in a game like this, you have to be able to get some stops and we couldn't get enough."
In the third quarter, Capital extended its lead after Brayden Koch hit his third 3-pointer of the game as the Bruins pushed their advantage to 41-27.
But then, Tony Frohlich-Fair started to heat up. He scored inside and connected a 3-ball of his own, sparking a 7-0 run. Yet, he wasn't done, hitting another from beyond the arc and after a 14-4 Sentinel run, the Capital lead was just 45-41.
"We knew they were going to make a run at us," Almquist said. "But we were able to come up with some big shots to withstand it."
The tide would turn and it was a pair of seniors, Parker Johnston and Bridger Grovom that turned it.
First, Johnston exploded to the bucket for two. Then, after he scored again, Koch hit from deep, before Bridger Grovom put home an acrobatic 3-point play, pushing Capital's lead back to 54-43 after three.
In the final stanza, two 3-pointers from Grovom and another from Swanson put the 71-57 win on ice.
Swanson, the senior would hit four times from beyond the arc on his way to 22 points. Koch made three treys and wound up with 19, while Johnston added 12 and Grovom finished with 11.
Frohlich-Fair finished with 22 of his own for the Spartans. Alex Germer added 16. Sentinel will turn around and play Missoula Big Sky at 9 a.m., at Sentinel to reach state.
"We have to be ready to go," Jagelski said. "It's a big game and our mindset has to be sharp. It's a must-win game, that's all there is to it."
This story will be updated.
