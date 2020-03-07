MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate senior Abe Johnson came hopping through the hallway toward boys basketball head coach Jeff Hays while holding the Western AA Divisional bracket that listed the undefeated Knights as tournament champions on Saturday night at Missoula Sentinel.
The 6-foot-8 senior seemingly tried to get Hays to crack up while giving an interview but produced just a slight chuckle from the coach. Johnson and the Knights had much more success on the court, cracking the riddle that second-seeded Helena Capital posed in a game in which they led by just single digits as the fourth quarter approached.
The Knights came through when needed, showing their mettle on their quest to get medals with a breakout fourth quarter. It was another valuable learning experience at the divisional tournament, this one coming in a 63-45 win over the Bruins that moved them to 21-0 and clinched a No. 1 seed to the State AA tournament in Bozeman next weekend.
“It feels really good right now,” Hays said of winning the divisional crown. “This is a very tough conference. We’ve got great players, great coaches. I think tonight epitomized that. We’ve got the utmost respect for Capital, their players and coach (Guy) Almquist, his entire staff. That was a dogfight. Both teams competed really, really hard. Fun basketball game to be a part of.”
Johnson and Rollie Worster, the Knights’ pair of Division I basketball signees, came up clutch throughout the came, especially in the fourth quarter. Johnson, a 6-foot-8 Army signee, collected three points, including one of his three dunks, and six rebounds in the final frame on his way to a double-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
Worster, a 6-3 Utah State signee, scored nine of his game-high 22 points in that quarter while finishing with six assists, six rebounds and two steals. His 3-pointer to close the third quarter, one of six Hellgate triples, jump-started a 10-0 run in which Hellgate pushed its lead from 39-32 to 49-32 in less than two minutes, seemingly putting the game out of reach.
“We had a stretch there where we had a couple games where we were blowing people out,” Worster said. “We knew coming in, (Capital is) a good team, it’s not going to be that way, we’re going to have to grind through it. We did that. We played hard (defense), moved the ball, rebounded and then especially late in the third, start of the fourth, we went on a little run, and that gave us some breathing room for the rest of the game.”
Hellgate rarely experienced tight games throughout the regular season. They played just one game in single digits, in the season opener.
In the divisionals semifinal, the Knights led Kalispell Glacier by just 11 points at the half before going on to earn an 81-54 win. They then led Capital by just eight points at the intermission but outscored the Bruins 35-25 in the second half and 21-13 in the fourth quarter in their final tuneup before heading to state seeking their first championship since 2013.
“We told our guys afterwards this is the type of game that we have to expect,” Hays said. “Yesterday with Glacier was the same way. It can be one or two plays to start the second half that can swing the momentum. I thought we were sharp defensively both halves both games coming out of the gate to get that separation. We’ve got a competitive group, and we just have to make plays to win.”
The Knights are beating teams by an average of 28.1 points per game, leading Class AA in scoring offense (70.1 points per game) and scoring defense (42 points allowed per game).
Their 18-point margin of victory against Capital, which got 12 points from Shane Haller and eight from Parker Johnston, is their third-closest game against a Western AA team and fifth-closest contest through 21 games. Hellgate beat the Bruins by 25 and 16 points during the regular season.
“They’re a very, very good basketball team,” Almquist said. “There is no question. They stand out athletically. They don’t look like the other teams here in this tournament. But they can be beat. Everybody can be beat. If we play our best and we get them on a little bit off night, we can win. Our kids believe that, and that’s what we’ll work towards this next week.”
Johnson owned the first quarter for the Knights, scoring eight points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking one shot despite being double teamed as the Knights built a 14-9 lead. He went to the bench after picking up his second foul with 6:22 left in the first half, and Capital made a quick 3-0 spurt to pull within 19-13.
Hellgate found its outside shot against Capital’s zone and went on a 9-0 run powered by back-to-back 3-pointers by Worster and Beckett Arthur to push the lead to 28-13. With Johnson still on the bench, the Bruins closed the half on a 7-0 run highlighted by a deep 3-pointer by Brayden Koch to beat the halftime buzzer.
Hellgate pushed its lead to 39-26 in the third quarter with four points apiece from Johnson and Worster. Capital responded with a 6-0 run as Trevor Swanson made three free throws and Malachi Syvrud drained a 3-pointer from the left wing.
The Bruins were hanging with the Knights for nearly 24 minutes, but Worster closed the quarter with a 3-pointer from the right corner to begin a 10-0 run that spelled doom. Hellgate outscored Capital 14-13 after that run, and the Bruins never got closer than 13 points.
“That was the play of the game right there,” Almquist said of Worster’s triple. “We have to have a little better defensive communication and know where that ball is going. Then the start of the fourth, we turn it over. If we communicate better, execute, then all of a sudden it’s a five-point game.
“I thought we were doing a good job grinding. We didn’t shoot the ball very well at all of course. A lot of it has to do with their length and their athleticism. We missed some layups in transition. I thought we were just pretty gritty. We just couldn’t made the plays, and they did, and that’s why they left with a victory.”
