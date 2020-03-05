In order to advance to the Western AA semifinals, the Kalispell Glacier boys needed to notch a third straight win over Helena High.
Thanks to a dominant performance from Weston Price and suffocating defense throughout, the Wolfpack did exactly that, defeating the Bengals 42-35 Thursday morning in Missoula in the divisional quarterfinals.
Right from the start, Price asserted himself, making his first three shots of the game and then hitting a 3-pointer to score nine of the first 11 as the Wolfpack led 11-4 after eight minutes.
"I don't know what he ate for breakfast today," Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. "But whatever it was, I need to make sure he eats the same thing tomorrow."
On the Helena side of things, the Bengals were getting good looks, they just couldn't hit, shooting 28 percent in the first half, which allowed Glacier to build a 17-10 lead.
In the third quarter, Helena finally started getting some momentum and it started when Evan Barber threw down a slam dunk on a breakaway. That cut the lead to five, before a 3-pointer from Dexter Tedesco and a jumper from Kaden Huot trimmed it to 21-19.
Yet, as was the case all game, Price had the answer and he promptly responded with a trey, making it 24-19.
Glacier went into the final stanza leading by four points, but after a quick 6-0 run, the Wolfpack pushed the advantage to 10. Helena tried to rally late and 3-pointers by Huot and Bergin Luker eventually got it within four, but it was too little too late as Glacier salted things away at the free throw line.
"This was a very important win," Harkins said. "We looked at the bracket and we went over it as a team and this was huge for our goal of trying to get to the state tournament."
Glacier's defense held the Bengals to 28 percent shooting for the game, which was key, but Price also made his mark, scoring 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with three rebounds. Drew Engellant also managed 11 points and six boards.
Huot was the leading scorer for Helena, finishing with nine points. Tedesco wound up with eight and Barber had six.
"We need to play with confidence and play to win (Friday)," Helena head coach Brandon Day said afterward. "We played not to lose today."
Glacier will advance to the semifinals, where they will face Missoula Hellgate after the Knights crushed Missoula Big Sky in the other opening round matchup. Helena will play again Friday morning at 9 a.m. against Big Sky in loser-out action.
