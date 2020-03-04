It’s March Madness time in the Garden City as the Class AA girls and boys Western Divisional tournaments roll into Missoula.
The top four teams in each bracket make the Class AA state tournament, which will be held from March 12-14 in Bozeman. While it seems Missoula Hellgate is the clear favorite on the boys side, things are a little different on the girls side.
Helena Capital — which has made six Class AA girls semifinal appearances in a row — is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, sitting at 17-1, while Hellgate is just behind at 16-2 and Missoula Sentinel is third at 14-4.
“The four best teams that play the best at that time have a chance to go to state, and we’re treating it like our state because we’re not sure we’re going to be there,” Hellgate girls head coach Rob Henthorn said. “Everything we’ve worked on this year is put in place, and now we’re just ready to go and hit the hardwood.”
Hellgate has split with Capital this season, which is led by junior twins Dani and Paige Bartsch. Dani Bartsch is a Montana women’s basketball commit, while Paige Bartsch is headed to Boise State to play volleyball.
The Knights, meanwhile, have recently gotten both Perry Paffhausen and Kinsey Henthorn back from injury and scored 60 or more points in each of their final three games. Henthorn credits a team-first attitude for Hellgate’s ascension.
Do-everything sophomore Bailee Sayler has been a huge part of the team’s success as the Knights look to improve on a third-place showing at last year’s state tournament.
“Bailee (Sayler) has grown and matured into a really good basketball player,” Henthorn said. “She’s done more than we’ve asked of her and we feel like we can continue to get more out of her … she’s a gamer and that’s what we love about her.”
Assuming Hellgate is able to get past Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Sentinel again tops Butte, a third crosstown showdown could be in store at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Spartans, led by Montana State women’s basketball commit Lexi Deden, are trying to get back to the state tournament after missing last season, breaking a streak of 16-straight appearances.
Sentinel took Hellgate to overtime at Dahlberg earlier this season but was blow out on its home floor last week by the Knights. The Spartans have a variety of players who contribute scoring-wise, including Jayden Salisbury, Brooke Stayner and Challis Westwater.
Deden scored a season-high 31 points in the regular season finale against the Bulldogs and will be key for the Spartans' hopes.
Missoula Big Sky is the eighth seed on the girls side, still looking for its first win. The Eagles open with Capital and if the Bruins would win, Big Sky will play the loser of Kalispell Glacier and Helena High.
In the boys tournament, the trio of Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson, and Cam LaRance lead the Knights into divisionals with a state championship on their mind.
The Knights leads the state in just about every statistical category including scoring offense (69.9 points per game) and scoring defense (41.2 points per game). Their margin of victory — 28.7 points per game — is by far the best mark among Class AA teams. The Knights installed a press over Christmas break, and the tough defense has led to easy offense.
Hellgate lost in the state championship to Bozeman in overtime last season, which has been on the players' minds, though only occasionally spoken of, this season.
“I feel good about our team," Hellgate boys head coach Jeff Hays said.We have played well, we’ve got really athletes and players but what I think has put them a step ahead of other people is how well they play together. Our team chemistry is really unique and fun to be a part of, but part of our message to our players is that it’s tournament time and anything can happen.”
In the No. 2 seed spot for the boys is Capital, sporting a 14-4 record with an 11-3 mark in Western AA play. The Bruins were swept by Hellgate and split with Sentinel, the No. 3 seed.
The Spartans are 14-4 with a 10-4 mark in league play and recently lost to No. 8 seed Big Sky, the team the Knights open with in the first round.
Sentinel is led by Alex Germer, who has an offer to play basketball for Danny Sprinkle at Montana State, as well as versatile swingman Tony Frohlich-Fair. The Spartans will face Butte in the first round and then will play either Capital or Flathead.
406mtsports.com's Frank Gogola contributed to this report.
