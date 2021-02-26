DEER LODGE — Charlie Kruer was there when his team needed him Friday, which was often.
And because of it, the Falcons (14-1) advanced to the Western C final to face district-rival Manhattan Christian after a 46-41 victory over Shields Valley in the divisional semifinal in Deer Lodge.
“I talked to Charlie, and I said, ‘Charlie, you might have to take this game over at some point,'” said Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller. “He really stepped up. They were trying to take him out and not let him get catches. He did a great job of breaking the press tonight, and then getting in to get some buckets.”
After leading the entire game, the Falcons went through a scoring drought through most of the fourth quarter, albeit several of those minutes were the Rebels melting the clock on offense.
Down 40-37, Shields junior Kaden Acosta – on back-to-back possessions – stole the ball near half court and turned it into a layup on the other end. The second one gave the Rebels their first lead of the game with five minutes remaining in the fourth.
After some stalling, the Rebels missed the front end of a 1-and-1. The Falcons advanced the ball to midcourt and called their final timeout with 2:28 to play.
It was time for Kruer to win the game.
“We drew up a play at the end there that goes into our big guy (Matt Kaiser), and if they sag in, Charlie is right there and he just made an incredible shot,” Keller said.
Kruer drained a 3-pointer from the left corner, Twin Bridges' first points of the fourth quarter, to take back the lead for good, 43-41.
Kruer finished with 18 points. Kaiser managed 13.
The Falcons came up with a stop on the next possession and hit free throws down the stretch.
“I think the determination to go out and try to get a win, and just bust our butts,” said Shields Valley coach Jacob Fisher on the Rebels’ comeback. “I think that was a huge adjustment in the second half.”
Twin Bridges jumped on the Rebels early. With the Falcons up 12-0 in the first, it looked like a clear mismatch with no path to victory for Shields Valley.
But nobody told the Rebels.
“Obviously we’re outmatched by a foot across the board. So we packed the paint with that 2-3 zone to slow the 1-on-1’s down,” Fisher said. “It worked out. And then offensively we made some adjustments. Obviously putting Acosta at the high post and he kind of took it from there. He played his butt off offensively and defensively there for a bit and brought us right back into the game.”
Much like Kruer did for the Falcons, Acosta took over the game in the second half. He scored 16 of his 18 points during the final two periods.
“We challenged him to shoot it from there (the high post),” Keller said. “We’d rather he try to hit from there than having the Flatt kid kill us. We stayed out on shooters and he hit some big shots down the stretch.”
Twin Bridges led 16-8 after a quarter, and by as much as 26-12 during the seconds quarter. But the Rebels chipped away and only trailed 26-19 at the break.
“They started hitting shots in the second half and we were missing a lot of easy layups,” Keller said. “We missed some free throws, and Shields Valley is a great team. They have four kids out there at all times that can drain shots from the outside.
“We threw a couple different game plans at them and they just kept battling and making shots, and we weren’t. It turned into a good game.”
Shields Valley heads to the consolation side of the bracket. The Rebels will face Valley Christian in Drummond on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Tip between Twin Bridges and Manhattan Christian is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. The two teams have only lost to each other this season.
