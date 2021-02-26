DEER LODGE — When Preston Metesh stepped to the foul line with less than 50 seconds left in the game, the Prospectors were 3-for-9 from the charity stripe Friday morning at Powell County High School.
So naturally, he knocked down both free throws, giving Philipsburg a 42-40 lead and Philipsburg hung on to defeat St. Regis 43-40 in a loser-out game at the Western C divisional tournament.
“I just thought, ‘I’ve got to make them.’ And I woke up feeling dangerous so I made them,” said Metesh, channeling his inner Baker Mayfield.
The Prospectors were cold from the perimeter for most of the game and trailed by as 16 points in the second half.
“We just had to fight through it. We never gave up,” said Prospectors senior Brian Ward.
When a team shoots 21.4% (3 of 14) from downtown, it makes it extremely difficult to mount a comeback. But don’t tell that to Kade Cutler.
“Kade Cutler decided that he was the strongest kid on the floor,” said Philipsburg coach Dustin Keltner. “He was the man on the floor and he showed it inside. He dominated inside. Then Preston Metesh made some absolute, key steals late, and knocked down some key free throws and some layups. The difference between the two teams – it was hardly anything.”
Cutler, a Montana State football commit, finished with 18 points, 16 of which came during the second half.
“I just kicked it into gear, full football mode,” Cutler said. “I went to work getting rebounds and getting physical.”
The first 20 minutes of play was all St. Regis. It led 12-9 after one. During the second quarter, the Tigers tightened the screws on defense and really had the Prospectors on their heels. St. Regis took a 22-11 lead into the break.
Caleb Ball made Philipsburg pay whenever he was left open. He finished with 16 points to lead the Tigers.
John Pruitt and Tanner Day were also productive for St. Regis, scoring 10 and eight points, respectively. Unfortunately their scoring tapered off after halftime, as was the case for most of the Tigers.
“We were getting looks (in the second half), but they weren’t rhythmic looks,” St. Regis coach Jesse Allan said. “They were kind of unconfident looks. The first half we had ball movement … skip, shot, in rhythm.”
Even after surrendering their lead, the Tigers never stopped fighting. When Philipsburg took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, St. Regis punched back. The Tigers made another little run to take a four-point lead, 40-36, with under two minutes to play. But Philipsburg answered with a 7-0 run to finish the game. Pruitt's shot from just inside half-court at the buzzer hit the back and front rim before popping out.
Allan held his head high and was proud of his group. He was proud of what they accomplished this season, reaching the divisional tournament and taking positive strides toward a program rebuild.
“We can’t let a quarter-and-a-half of basketball ruin what we’ve done this season,” Allan said. “St. Regis has been a laughingstock for 20-something years. This group of boys was able to hold up a trophy because of the work they put in. Every minute we can get here continues to build upon that.”
The Tigers wrapped up their season with nine wins and five losses.
The Prospectors advance to face either Harrison or Manhattan Christian on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the consolation semifinal.
