Steve Keller

Steve Keller will once again lead the Treasure State boys all-star basketball team in the annual series with Wyoming this summer. 

 406mtsports.com file photo

BILLINGS — Will Steve Keller be back as head coach of the Montana boys basketball all-star team that matches up with Wyoming?

The answer, according to Midland Roundtable president Mike Noland, is yes.

