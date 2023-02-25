BILLINGS — Will Steve Keller be back as head coach of the Montana boys basketball all-star team that matches up with Wyoming?
The answer, according to Midland Roundtable president Mike Noland, is yes.
But it was something area high school basketball fans had been wondering about for the past 10 days or so.
On Valentine’s Day, the University of Providence announced that the highly-successful coach would be retiring at the end of the Argos’ season after 45 years of coaching at multiple stops in the state.
A highly-successful high school and college coach, Keller is a 1974 graduate of Custer High School and a member of the Rocky Mountain College class of 1978.
A member of the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Keller is also very-well known for his role in coaching the Montana boys selected to take on Wyoming in the annual summertime Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series.
So, when Keller announced he was retiring fans were wondering about his future with the exhibition game.
After all, Keller is 20-0 in guiding the Montana boys team — with the winning streak a hot topic and bragging right for the Treasure State every year the annual two-game series rolls around. Overall, Montana has 20 straight wins in the series.
Noland said he stumbled across the question on social media and typed “He has not retired from coaching the Montana boys All-Star team!!!”
Noland reiterated Friday that Keller would be coaching the squad this year and that the Roundtable would like him back for the foreseeable future.
This year Noland said the coaches for the boys team are expected to be Keller, Richy Powell and Mike Sauvageau.
“Even though he and his assistants are all older now, they can still coach,” Noland said with a big smile.
This year’s boys and girls basketball games with Wyoming are scheduled for June 9 at Gillette (Wyoming) College and June 10 at Lockwood High School. Rosters for the Montana teams will be announced after the state basketball tournaments conclude.
Noland also said the women’s team will again be coached by Rocky’s Wes Keller, who is Steve’s son, with Lindsay Woolley of Montana Western as an assistant.
Woolley led the Bulldogs to the NAIA national championship in 2018-19 and Keller was the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NAIA National Coach of the Year last season after leading the Battlin’ Bears to the NAIA quarterfinals.
“We have a hall of fame coaching staff for both teams,” said Noland.
Sports Editor, Billings Gazette
Sports Editor at the Billings Gazette
