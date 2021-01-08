FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown senior Brandon Finley sent the home crowd into a frenzy when he threw down a dunk with authority against Florence on Friday night.
Finley’s third-quarter slam gave the Class A Broncs their first 20-point lead of the game and was one of several highlight-reel plays as they put together their best offensive performance of the season in a 71-40 victory over Class B Florence to improve to 3-0 and drop the Falcons to 2-1.
“First dunk of the year but not the last. I can tell you that much,” a beaming Finley said on the court as players posed for pictures after that game.
The 6-foot-2 Finley has taken on a bigger role as one of just two returning starters for the Broncs this year after being a second-team all-conference pick last season. He is the primary ball handler tasked with getting other players involved and getting his shots where he can find then, like when he drove down the left baseline and through Blake Shoupe for the dunk.
With Finley running the show, the Broncs broke out of their early season offensive slump after they opened with a 50-47 win over Libby and a 46-34 win over Whitefish. Four players finished in double figures as senior Carson Shepard scored 15 points, junior Devin Shelton added 13, Finley and senior Wyatt Hayes collected 10 apiece and senior Tel Arthur added nine.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit to find our footing as we’re trying to maximize 32 minutes of effort and execution,” second-year Frenchtown coach Brandon Robbins said. “We’ve had good, sustained minutes, but then we’ll have lax time. I thought tonight we got stops and pushed the tempo and got up and down a little more. The kids played a little more loose, and I think that created some easier scoring opportunities for us. I think that was a big part of it.”
These first few non-conference games for the Broncs have been about trying to figure out their comfort zone before beginning a 10-game conference slate in the Southwest A. They have six returning lettermen who have been in the system but have mostly had to sit behind older players on a team that went 19-5 last year.
Now those players are getting a chance to show what they’re capable of as Frenchtown works to solidify roles, rotations and playing time off the bench. Finley, a standout football wide receiver who considers basketball his best sport and hopes to hoop in college, pointed to their time playing together while growing up and their summer work as helping them early on this year.
“We’re all playing so well together,” said Finely, who did a little bit of everything by dishing out assists, getting steals, grabbing rebounds and blocking shots, including an emphatic block of a 3-pointer in transition in the first quarter. “We’re moving the ball. We all communicate. Our team bond is just immaculate this year. It’s insane. That’s definitely what’s been getting us through these games.”
Frenchtown showed that by leading 38-19 at the half after outscoring Florence 24-11 in the second quarter. The Falcons never got closer than 16 points in the second half as the Broncs led 50-28 after three quarters and built their lead as big as 31 points.
It was the third game in three days for Florence, which opened with wins over Missoula Loyola and Arlee as it jumped right into conference play in the Western 6-B. Eli Pedersen led the way with 12 points and Blake Shoupe added nine in what second-year Florence coach Jordan Wittmier called a learning experience.
“Third game in three days, it’s very resemblant of tournament time, where the competition is going to be very, very good and hopefully that third game is the best one,” Wittmier said. “I was proud because we kept fighting after we got down early. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re very well coached, but we kept fighting. It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s a result that going to help up get better.”
