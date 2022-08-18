HELENA — Josh Huestis – after eight professional seasons that saw the former C.M. Russell standout play in 76 NBA games, for multiple G League franchises, and for a team in Germany – is stepping back from his career as a player.
The two-time Montana boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, who attended Stanford and was a first-round draft pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014, is welcoming a new chapter in his life, one that focuses on giving back.
In recent months, he’s created The Josh Huestis Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that’s goal is “to do positive things and provide enriching opportunities to youth in Montana.”
The nonprofit has begun raising money for the inaugural Montana Elite Invitational that is scheduled to take place May 28-29, 2023, at Carroll College’s PE Center.
By a committee of boys and girls basketball coaches from around the state, Montana’s best basketball talent will be identified throughout the upcoming season, and next spring, around 30 boys and the same number of girls – although there will be no set number of participants – will be invited to this showcase event.
“I meet with [the committee] frequently and we talk about different players from around the state – AA to C – and they talk about the players that they believe have the ability and talent to play at the collegiate level,” Huestis said.
“For two days, [the players] are going to get a chance to go through drills and compete against each other in front of a lot of college coaches that I’m inviting to come watch them.”
The best part is that – through his nonprofit – Huestis aims to make the experience free to all invited. That means expenses like food, travel and lodging will be handled.
Kurt Paulson, Carroll’s men’s basketball coach, worked with Huestis to get gym space, and according to Huestis, the school has been helpful in exploring options for housing and food for athletes.
Huestis said he plans to use his connections with schools around the country, as well as connections of his committee coaches, to get college coaches to Helena for the event. A live-stream will also be set up for coaches who can’t attend, but are interested.
Huestis’ goal is to shine the spotlight on Montana high school basketball and provide the ability, access and opportunity he was afforded as a child to as many high school athletes as possible.
“There’s some serious talent in Montana that, I think, goes overlooked just because of access and opportunity,” Huestis said. “I think this is something that could be really cool to help a lot of athletes get to the next level.”
“By doing this, I want it to become more common for athletes from Montana to play basketball at the collegiate level and go on to play professionally. I think that the talent and ability is there, I just want to open it up more.”
Huestis said he believes this event will be good for basketball in Montana and potentially life-changing for athletes who will be getting an opportunity and exposure they might not otherwise receive.
For those interested in volunteering to help run the invitational, you can email info@joshhuestisfoundation.com.
If you want to donate to The Josh Huestis Foundation to help make the event possible, visit joshhuestisfoundation.com, or click here.
“I’m really lucky, I’m really blessed,” Huestis said. “I was just a kid from Great Falls who happened to be able to do some really awesome stuff because of basketball.”
Now, Huestis is taking that beyond just playing the game.
