BOZEMAN — Wolf Point, Frazer and Dodson will have new athletic directors next school year.
Cody Larson is leaving Wolf Point to become the AD, girls basketball coach and physical education teacher at Frazer, he told 406mtsports.com. Replacing him will be Dodson AD, boys basketball coach and PE teacher Frank Benson, whose hiring is pending Wolf Point school board approval, he said.
Larson spent seven years at Wolf Point, where he also served as the AD, girls basketball coach and PE teacher. He led the Wolves to a Class B state girls basketball title in 2019.
Frazer's previous AD was Harold "Dean" Blount, who died of COVID-19 in December at the age of 83.
Benson spent five years at Dodson, which has not hired his successor yet, he said.
