HELENA — Basketball has undergone a number of evolutions over the years in Montana, and for high school basketball at least, the next is adding the shot clock.
After years and perhaps even decades of discussion among players, fans, coaches and administrators, a rule change at the national level by the NFHS (national governing body) allowing the shot clock opened the door. Subsequently, some high school coaches, including Belt's Jeff Graham, thought it time to see where everyone stood on the subject.
"I've been on the committee for awhile and about 95 percent of the coaches that we had talked to wanted it," he said. "So instead of just talking about it each year, I finally just talked to our chair, Nate Achenbach (Great Falls CMR) and said, 'Let's just try this proposal and see where we're at."
The result was a surprise, even to Graham.
"I can't believe it passed," he said. "It will be an interesting change. The coaches were for it, but we'll see how it goes. I think it's going to help prepare our kids for the next level (college), but even for those that say there aren't that many kids that are going to be playing college basketball, I just think it's going to make the quality of basketball a lot better."
The measure had its opponents, but it passed with an overwhelming majority. The question now is more about the implementation, something executive director Mark Beckman said the Montana High School Association is working on.
"We have sent out a questionnaire to our members," he said, noting reception to the shot clock has been largely positive. "They know that they want it (shot clock). That's clear from the vote, but whether they want to delay the implementation of it, or have it be all varsity to start or to implement it immediately, those are all the things the board can look at. But it seems like the majority are ready to start with it next year."
Another proponent is Helena Capital girls head coach Katie Garcin-Foriba.
"I think it's fantastic," she said. "I don't think it's going to hurt the game at all. It's going to improve the quality of close games."
She also doesn't see the change being all that drastic.
"I was part of the board that helped write the proposal and we had Class AA all the way through C involved in it and some of us coaches went back through three years of film to see how it would really affect things and it was minor in comparison," she said. "I understand the cost for installation is going to be a challenge for some schools. But I do think it's going to help players prepare for the next level and it does change end-of-game situations."
Terry Corey, a former athletic director at Billings Senior and Rocky Mountain College, is now a Daktronics representative through Red Rock Sporting Goods in Miles City. He agreed with the assessment that the shot clock isn't going to be a dramatic change.
"Most games are about 70 possessions and that's not going to change a whole lot," he said. "You might have some that are 75 or so depending on the tempo, but it's not dramatic and anything you can do to help the athletes is a good thing."
Corey also said the cost isn't as high as some project.
"They shot it pretty high," he said of the price. "It depends a lot on the equipment the school has. We have 11 different packages that are compatible with scoreboards that go back as far as 25 years. Most of them are running around $3,800 - $4,200 and they plug right in the current control consoles that they have."
Beckman indicated venders have helped, too.
"One good thing is that a couple of our providers have given out some really good deals on shot clocks, to be honest with you," he said. "That has helped our schools immensely, too."
Even with most being in favor of the shot clock, it was not unanimous.
One who voted against it was Broadview athletic director Kim Sorkness-DeCock, who offered more than one reason.
Two are common denominators among those resistant to the clocks: Finding the money to pay for them and finding enough helping hands to run things. (Broadview co-ops with Lavina, and the boys and girls basketball teams split home games between the two towns. Both school districts will have to buy a set of shot clocks.)
The third is the potential for more lopsided scores. A former player and coach, she’s been on both ends of blowout. A graduate and former player at Belt, she remembers being on teams that when way ahead, the coach would tell his players they had to pass the ball five or six times before they could take a shot to help keep the score down.
“It’s a Catch-22 in my opinion,” said Sorkness-DeCock, who is president of the Montana Coaches’ Association and a 26-year veteran of the Broadview School District. “I just kind of felt (the shot clock) takes a little bit away from coaching strategies. However, there’s people like Jeff Graham, who is really excited to have it and he’s a classy, very successful coach at Belt. So I can see both sides of it.”
Sorkness-DeCock’s main concern, though, is finding an extra body to run the shot clock. She said the funding will be found, likely through donors. Finding people to help keep scorebooks and run the scoreboard has already been a problem, so adding a third person to the mix could prove difficult, she said.
Her 26 years in Broadview paid dividends this year. Needing at least two people for game nights, Sorkness-DeCock reached out to two friends who no longer have children in school, and they readily agreed to help. Had she not had the community connections, Sorkness-DeCock said, she’s not sure where she would have found a scorekeeper and scoreboard operator.
Those two volunteers are at the school from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on game nights, keeping tabs on both junior varsity and varsity games for boys and girls. Not many people can consistently make that time commitment.
As of now, Sorkness-DeCock has no idea who would run the school’s shot clock.
“As the athletic director, I’m probably going to end up running it,” she said. “But when you have discipline issues (at a game), I don’t know how I’m supposed to take care of that.”
After the MHSA vote, Sorkness-DeCock said she started taking a stop watch to games to time possessions. Rarely, she said, did possessions last longer than 35 seconds. Most, she said, were in the 20-second range.
That checks with the studies done by the competition committee before the proposal was even submitted. In terms of shots attempted per game and possessions per game, the difference was marginal.
Other proponents have said that the shot clock will not only improve play, it will also help Montana high school basketball players get recruited for college.
Yet, that viewpoint is not shared by all.
"I say let the AA's try it out for a year because then the argument also about it preparing kids for college, that really doesn’t hold water because if you’re good, you’re good," Reese Cox, Class C Charlo boys head coach said. "And then are we preparing our junior high for high school because the shot clock exists, where are we going to draw the line? Watch some small-school JV games, they don’t need it. It’ll kill them. They need to learn fundamentals before they get forced into speeding up. I can take it or leave it. I don’t hate the idea. I hate the idea as a small-school community, rural community. That’s a lot of money."
Cox also shares the concern about manpower in addition to the cost.
"We don’t even get people to take tickets at games sometimes," he said. "We struggle to find a ticket taker. We struggle to find a scorekeeper. We struggle to find a scoreboard operator. You got to train every school person unless they are basketball savvy on running that clock. Now the refs have to worry about if that clock is working right. It doesn’t make the game easier to ref. I’m not saying that the refs have a hard time reffing, I’m saying it doesn’t make it easier for them."
Billings Public Schools AD Mark Wahl told 406mtsports.com that the Class AA schools were willing to pilot the idea, but that in the end, it wasn't needed. He said the estimates he received were between $5,000-$6,000 for shot clocks for Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West, but that the biggest concern is still the clock operators.
“The people we’ve talked to who have a shot clock say it’s not as big a deal as people make it out to be," he said. "Eventually, even your (team) managers can run it. We’re not going to go that way early, but I think it’s like anything: Once they get used to it and you find and train people who are willing to do it, it’ll work fine.”
“We get pretty good support from our staff," he added. "It is (getting) harder to find people, but it hasn’t been like we’ve had to go without. It’s another opportunity to offer some extra time for people, and, especially if they have knowledge in basketball, it can be kind of fun to do, actually.”
Yet, Wahl cautioned that there will be bumps along the way.
“You’re doing it with the ultimate goal of improving the game," he said. "Unfortunately, sometimes it becomes another expectation that everything works correctly. My hope is that people give us some time because I have no doubt that there are going to be situations where there’s some mistakes made and you might be able to attribute the winner of the game to that mistake. So people are going to have to be patient and they’re going to have to be patient with coaches as they learn to coach under a shot clock. It does change the game.”
Still, he’s glad the debate is over.
“We’ve talked about this every year for the last 10 years. It’s not an issue that was going to go away. And even though there’s not a lot of states that use it, more and more states are going to be using it. So we might as well get in the mix.”
Only time will tell whether it will be good for players in the long run. But it will bring the practice of stalling to an end.
"It does take some of the strategy away from it and, you know, we copied Roy Lackner's stall for 15 years and we've been known to stall quite a bit," Graham said with a laugh. "So I get that some people don't like that aspect of it, but it's going to reward good defense and that's what I'm most excited about."
From a fan perspective, stalling is probably the biggest reason the shot clock has gained support.
Everyone has seen a team hold the ball in a strategic move. One way is to use the "four corners" offense designed to intentionally lead to long offensive possessions and a fast-moving clock. The longer the team has the ball, the shorter the game tends to be, which can be an advantage for teams that are less talented.
However, the stall is also popular at the end of the game. If a team has the lead in the final few minutes, there is little incentive to shoot, especially once the lead is pushed to two or three possessions.
“There’s no more stalling in the final two minutes," Lodge Grass boys coach Josh Stewart said. "It will definitely change that, and I like it.”
Stewart believes there is more to like, too.
"I think it will help not to speed the game but it will help with the quality of the game," he said. "It’s fun to watch five passes, seven passes, 10 passes. From a basketball standpoint, those are great possessions when everybody touches the ball and you get a good open layup or a kickout 3. But when it gets to be a minute, two minutes … if there’s a 35-second shot clock, I like that teams are going to have to get into their offenses quicker because they're fighting against time now, and not just the quarter time. I think people are going to enjoy it more.”
Cox said teams worried about the stall had remedies.
"If you’re worried about a team stalling against you, put the press on, turn it into a track meet," he said. "But as coach, I’ll do whatever is going to happen, I’ll do whatever the rules are."
The rules, likely to start as soon as next season, will include a 35-second shot clock. It will reset to 35 seconds, even on offensive rebounds or fouls, in accordance with the NFHS guidelines.
That means that this postseason, which starts this week with district tournaments, followed by divisional and state tournaments, will be the final one without a shot clock, if all goes according to plan.
And to some head coaches, such as Butte Central's Brodie Kelly, it can't come soon enough.
"Instead of teams protecting leads by playing keep away, teams will be forced to continue trying to score and playing basketball the same way," he said. "The deeper into the season you go, the earlier it (stalling) starts. Teams are willing to start holding the basketball even in the third quarter and definitely early in the fourth. I can think of a state semifinal game. We were down seven points with 4 1/2 minutes to go and we had no chance unless we fouled and trapped. A 10- or 12-point game with five or six minutes to go should still be within range."
The end of games will be different, although it won't always lead to higher-scoring affairs. Take Capital's 33-31 win over Missoula Hellgate in the girls Class AA state championship game last March.
"That was actually one of the games we looked at," Garcin-Forba said. "And there weren't any possessions over 30 seconds, so it wouldn't have changed that at all and that's one thing that we took to the committee. It's not going to change things drastically, but it will reward great defense."
And for a lot of coaches, rewarding defense was as good a reason as any to make the shot clock part of Montana high school basketball.
"The most frustrating thing is that you can play really good man-to-man defense for 30-35 seconds and not get rewarded for it," Graham said. "Granted, you might play some teams that aren't as talented and they might see it as a chance to stall, but what are you teaching those kids? To basically play keep away so you don't get rewarded for great defense. This will change that and that's why I'm really excited about it."
Exactly when it happens and how is still being finalized, but before long, the change will be nothing but an afterthought.
"It will be like when we added the 3-point line," Corey said. "We adapted and everything moved along and it will be the same with the shot clock."
Matt Kiewiet of the Montana Standard, Frank Gogola of the Missoulian, and Mike Scherting and Greg Rachac of the Billings Gazette contributed to this report.
