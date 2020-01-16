BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys basketball team goes into Friday’s game at Lewistown looking for its first winning streak of the season. That makes things sound worse than they are for the 4-3 Rams, who have alternated wins and losses since they opened the season with a victory over Sidney.
In fact, though they have yet to win back-to-back games, just being above .500 might be a surprise when you consider the Rams lost their top eight players from last season’s Class A state championship team.
Seven seniors, along with foreign exchange student Niki Krause who returned to Germany, logged the most minutes last season, leaving the Rams with precious little in terms of varsity experience. But with a roster full of now-juniors who went 18-0 as freshmen and 15-3 last season as JV players, coach Jim Stergar said he was always comfortable with how this year’s team would perform.
“I think we’re in baby steps right now, but we’re headed in the right direction,” Stergar said. “We still feel that we have a ways to go but there is light at the end of the tunnel where we know how good we can be, even as a young team. Maybe an outside person didn’t know, but there were talented kids coming and we knew that and expected it. It’s not a surprise to us.”
The Rams will add to their depth next week when senior Gabriel Penha Dos Santos and junior Stefan Novakovic become eligible. Penha Dos Santos, a 6-foot-2 guard, was a foreign exchange student from Brazil last season, but he elected to stay another year and thus had to sit out the first half of this season per regular transfer rules.
Novakovic, a 6-8 post from Montenegro, a country located in southeastern Europe bordered by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo and the Adriatic Sea, decided immediately to attend Billings Central next year, as well. So he was required to sit out the early part of this season as a transfer and will be eligible all of next season.
Penha Dos Santos played mostly JV last season, though he did swing up to varsity occasionally. Novakovic adds another post presence.
“We need one more guard to rotate in and we need Stefan to be that guy for the big guys to rotate,” Stergar said. “Our team will become a fresh team halfway through the season. That’s going to be a nice thing.”
No time to worry
There was a time losing your first two league games, while it wasn’t a 10-alarm fire, would inject a sense of worry into a coach.
Those were the good old days in Class AA basketball when state tournament berths were decided by a one-game, home-site playoff. Dropping those first two conference games in the regular season meant being in an early hole to get a home berth for that all important one-and-done playoff.
No longer is that the case, at least not in the opinion of Billings Skyview coach Kevin Morales, whose Falcons dropped back-to-back home games to open the Eastern AA schedule last weekend against Billings West and Bozeman.
This season marks the third year of the double-elimination divisional tournament format, where the top four teams advance to state. And unlike the single-game playoff system, the divisional format is a little more forgiving, Morales said as he stood outside his office last Saturday following the loss to Bozeman.
“With a playoff, you were fighting so hard to get home-court advantage or get that bye automatically into state,” Morales said. “Now, it kind of takes some of the pressure off these 0-2 starts to where we can just keep going and build off this and get to divisionals playing your best basketball.
“I think divisionals has helped that out, just to allow coaches and players to focus on themselves and try to build their programs as we go into that weekend and not live or die after every home loss, every away loss, trying to win everything at home and split on the road, trying to map that out in your head to where you can get a bye into state.
“Right now, like I told the boys, we’re already in divisionals, so don’t worry about it, we’re in divisionals. But, you know, we can still build off that and be playing hard at the end of February and into divisionals.”
The Eastern AA tournament will be held at Montana State Billings March 5-7.
Fast breaks
• After two weeks off, the Billings Senior girls finally return to the floor Friday night for a home game against No. 5 Billings West. In fact, Friday's game will be just the second in the past 26 days for the Broncs. They played their final game before the Christmas break on Dec. 21 and then lost to Billings Central on Jan. 3.
• For the second week in a row, the Huntley Project boys will play a team ranked one spot below them in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings. Last week as the No. 1 team, the Red Devils lost at No. 2 Lodge Grass 66-35. Now the No. 2 team in the poll behind Lodge Grass, the Red Devils play host to No. 3 Colstrip on Friday night.
• The Billings Central girls are 7-0 and No. 1 in the Class A rankings. They're also No. 1 in the classification in free-throw shooting. And not just for girls, but for boys, as well. The Rams are making 75.2% from the foul line, the only team — boys or girls — shooting better than 67%, according to leaguelineup.com/nwmta, which tracks Class A stats. (Three teams had yet to report their stats to the site.) The Corvallis boys and Havre's girls are at 67% and Laurel's girls shoot 66%. Leading the way for the Rams are Mya Hansen (17 for 20, 85.0%), Solei Elletson (16 for 19, 84.2%) and Isabelle Erickson (15 for 19, 78.9%).
