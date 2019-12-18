BILLINGS — Fortunately, Friday the 13th for the Laurel girls basketball team wasn’t as bad as horror movies make it out to be. Still, it wasn’t a fun day.
It started with a 66-49 season-opening loss at No. 2 Havre. That’s not where things went bad, however.
No, the evening got decidedly worse as the Locomotives attempted to get home for their game the next day against Poplar. The intended 267-mile drive back to Laurel didn’t get very far.
The team bus got as far as Chinook, about 37 miles, before breaking down. After about a two-hour delay of trying to decipher the problem, trying to get help and sending for another bus, the traveling party decided to give it one last go.
“We got ready to get back on the road, just to see if we could limp it in and meet up with the other bus or whatnot, and then (our speed) started dropping from 50 (miles per hour) to 40 to 30 and the bus basically shut down on us,” said Laurel first-year coach Eddie Cochran.
Fortunately, parents who were following along were able to shuttle the players and coaches the eight miles or so back to Chinook, where the team would stay overnight and board a "rescue bus" on Saturday. As it turned out, that bus broke down, as well.
So Saturday morning the Locos hitched a ride with the Havre girls basketball team, which was scheduled to play in Billings later in the afternoon. The Laurel team was dropped off at Roundup, where the Locos boarded yet another bus in hopes of getting to their scheduled 4:30 p.m. home game against Poplar.
They arrived in Laurel shortly before 3 p.m., Cochran said, which forced the delay of the sub-varsity game. Laurel won the varsity game 79-37.
“Basically, there were getting off the bus, getting dressed and getting on the court,” Cochran said. “Those kids were troopers. But you could tell they were sleep-deprived. And they were all giddy, so they played like maniacs. I don’t know how they did it, but they got through it.”
Saturday's win was the first in Cochran’s coaching career, and the trip from Havre is something he said he’ll never forget. He hopes it’s just one of many memories he and his players will gain as he embarks on his first season as a high school coach.
“For me, basketball is more than just a game,” said Cochran, who played for Montana State Billings in the mid-1990s. “It’s a chance for me and my (players) to build a long relationship, because if I were to die today, I hope that I’d have all my kids that I’ve ever done something with wanting to come talk at my funeral. I hate to be saying that kind of stuff, but that’s where I’d like to get to, where I touch a lot of kids in my lifetime.”
Already here
The Hardin-Billings Central basketball series has become one of the most widely anticipated in recent seasons simply because the brand of play for both schools and both genders has been at the state-best level.
Well, the first meeting is already upon us, as the Rams travel to Hardin on Friday. The Billings Central girls (2-0) enter the game as the inaugural No. 1 team in the 406mtsports.com rankings after beating Havre on Saturday. Hardin, meanwhile, enters as the No. 3 team and is 5-0.
The Bulldog boys also take a No. 1 ranking into the game. The Rams, though the defending Class A state champs, are unranked and breaking in a new batch of players. However, as we’ve seen with this rivalry in recent years, just about anything can happen between these two programs.
Easy as 1-2-3?
In the span of three consecutive games, the defending Eastern AA champ and state runner-up Billings West girls will have played the top-three teams in the 406mtsports.com AA rankings.
The fourth-ranked Golden Bears (1-1) started the stretch with a 46-36 loss to No. 2 Missoula Hellgate last Saturday, and they travel to Helena (along with Billings Senior) to take on both Capital City schools this weekend.
West is at No. 3 Capital on Friday and at three-time defending state champion and top-ranked Helena on Saturday.
Hot starts
Opening weekend was good to Senior’s Junior Bergen. The junior guard scored a combined 57 points as the fifth-ranked Broncs split their two games.
Bergen had 33 points in an 82-78 loss to No. 2 Billings Sentinel, then followed that with a 24-point performance in a 78-62 win over Missoula Big Sky.
Bergen averaged 14.1 points per game last season when he scored 20 points or more just once.
"He looks different right now," Senior coach Drew Haws said. "He is doing all the right things."
Meanwhile, Broadview-Lavina fans were treated to a 30-point and a 30-rebound performance on the same night. It wasn't the same player, however.
The Pirates’ Hailey Fiske was credited with 30 rebounds (and 23 points) in a win over Fromberg in the girls game, while Kade Erickson followed with a 31-point performance in a win for the Pirates' boys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.