All you need to know about the crosstown boys basketball game Friday night at the Bears Den is that Capital star Brayden Koch made an early exit.
The senior checked out at the 2:57 mark of the fourth quarter and he wouldn't see the floor again. The rest of Capital's starters would follow as the Bruins took care of business early against Helena High, leaving the last few minutes to celebrate a 60-31 win, its fifth straight in the crosstown series.
Koch, who scored 14 points and threw down one thunderous slam dunk, also kept his career record perfect against his crosstown rival.
"Five (crosstown) wins overall, I'm just in shock right now," Koch said. "I'm so proud of my teammates. We still have room for improvement, but we are happy with the win."
The Bruins, the top-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com rankings for Class AA boys basketball, raced out to a 9-2 lead before eventually building a 10-point advantage, 14-4 at the end of the opening stanza.
Early in the second quarter, Koch made his only 3-pointer of the night, which extended the CHS advantage to 17-6 in a game the Bruins led wire-to-wire.
Needing a spark, Helena turned to its bench and freshman Tevin Wetzel responded with a 7-0 scoring run himself and with an old-fashioned 3-point play included, the Bengals trimmed the lead to 17-13 midway through the second quarter.
"I thought that our energy was good," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "They made their run to start and I thought we handled that. Tevin was able to give us a spark but we just didn't execute very well in the half court. You have to play a near-perfect game to beat that team and we didn't do that."
And as soon as Helena made it a two-possession game, Koch answered with a back-door cut and a slam dunk. It was the start of a 10-2 run to end the half which pushed the Capital lead to 27-15 lead at the intermission.
"That felt good," Koch said of his dunk. "I got a little hyped. I said something to the student section."
In the third quarter, the Bruins let their play do the talking and by dominated on both ends of the floor, outscoring Helena 20-8, a run that included five points from Hudson Grovom and a corner 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 18.
"The way teams play us," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "Hudson is going to get that shot and he was ready for it."
A bucket by Nick Michelotti to end the third quarter pushed the Bruins' lead to 47-23 and Capital didn't look backed as it cruised to a 29-point win, its eighth of the season (8-0).
"You don't take it for granted," Almquist said of the fifth straight win over Helena High. "Because I have been on the other side of it too and that's a good team over there. We were lucky. They didn't play their best tonight and I thought our defense matched-up well with them and made it really tough. Eventually, that seemed to wear them down a little bit."
Statistically, the Bruins won just about every category. Capital shot 51 percent compared to 33 for the Bengals. CHS also averaged 1.11 points per possession compared to 0.60 for its opponent.
The Bruins also had a big edge on the boards, 33-17 and brought down nine on the offensive glass, as well as notching 13 steals.
Koch led all scorers with 14 and was one of four Bruins to reach double figures. The Carroll College signee also managed four steals and two assists. Michelotti contributed with 12 points, while Hayden Opitz had 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Grovom also finished with 10.
"I was really impressed with our big guys Luke Dowdy and Hayden Opitz," Almquist said. "Dowdy came off the bench and took two charges and was diving on the floor for balls. I thought he was incredible and Opitz really controlled the glass. I was really proud of those guys."
Yet, even with the 29-point win, the Bruins know they can't be satisfied.
"We know that we have to get a lot better," Almquist said. "This is just one win. I told them to go home and celebrate with their families but we know we have work to do."
Kaden Huot was the leading scorer for the Bengals with 12. Wetzel wound up with nine for Helena which fell to 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in the Western AA standings.
