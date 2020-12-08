BUTTE – Following a delay of nearly three weeks, the Montana High School Association winter sports season officially kicked off Monday as high schools around the state began tryouts and practices.
Both Butte Central teams had practice for the first time this season. Boys head coach Brodie Kelly said he was glad to have the team together for practice, especially since the team is only returning one player from last year.
"For us, it's a blessing in disguise," said Kelly. "We only have twelve guys this year so it's easier to keep them spaced out during drills. They're hungry to play a game and really just excited to play."
Girls coach Meg Murphy also said she was excited to practice. Unlike the boys team, five seniors have returned to play this season and are expected to guide the younger players.
The Maroon Activity Center hosted both teams' practices Monday, with only one team on the floor at a time. There was also a sanitizing station in the gym, where balls and other equipment were wiped between each team taking the floor.
"I think the girls had a tough volleyball season, lots of the girls also play volleyball," Murphy said. "So I think their motivation is to not have to miss a lot and get through the season … it was exciting to see the team working together tonight."
On Oct. 13 the MHSA announced the postponement of winter sports from the original start date of Nov. 19 until Dec. 7 with the goal being to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.
"I pretty much had a feeling it was coming," Butte girls basketball coach Maury Cook said. "Working in the schools, you kind of have an idea of how things are going as far as the kids and what the infection rate is, so you kind of had an idea that we might be seeing it. It's still kind of a shock, though. I mean, it's a little bit of a shock because you hope for the best and you hope that it's not going to happen, but it was very understandable for sure."
Basketball games and wrestling matches traditionally start in early December. This year's condensed winter season will see its first games the first week of January 2021.
“I think that the one thing this year taught us, if anything, is to not get too excited for the things that we look forward to," Butte wrestling coach Cory Johnson said. "We also have to be able to adapt. I definitely wasn’t surprised. It was actually more expected than a surprise. We just have to kind of roll with the punches.”
The MHSA gathered input from the NFHS sports medicine advisory committee along with coaches and CDC recommendations to produce a requirement plan that would guide teams through the season.
Ultimately it is up to the coaches, and the student athletes themselves, to make sure everyone adheres to the guidelines in order for each team to minimize the risk of a positive test or outbreak.
The health risks are most pertinent. But another factor that will possibly help enforce the added required discipline during this unorthodox time is knowing that a large part of the season can be wiped out by a positive test.
"Other than the quarantine, whether it be a new 10 day quarantine or a 14 day quarantine, however they're going to work that, a student that tests positive not only has those days that they're out, but when they return to play, they have a protocol that they have to do, which lasts another five days," Cook said.
"We're down to 14 games instead of 18 games. Now any positive is going to be a significant part of their season. I'm just hoping for the best, but if we don't follow guidelines, then we're at a greater risk."
Some guidelines are what the general public has been used to for months, such as wearing masks and sanitization. Other recommendations, such as minimizing contact and even using different entrances and exits, make practice a bit more tedious.
“It’s obviously going to be slower paced while we’re trying to limit contact for a little bit, at least this first week," Anaconda wrestling coach Joe Casey said. "And we’ll just try to help get these guys acclimated. But for the most part it was fun.”
Basketball coaches have had to tweak their tryouts because guidelines state that no more than 20 student athletes can share a court. For schools that have multiple courts, this is a relatively easy fix.
"At Butte High, because we have three courts in the main gym, and we don't have huge numbers of kids, unfortunately ... we'd like to have 60 kids, but we've got just over 30 kids," Cook said. "Normally, we would have the sophomores and freshmen on one side and the varsity and the JV on the main floor. We'd practice like that. So it was just easy. Now we have the younger kids actually going at a different time than us."
At schools like Anaconda, there's a bit more nuance and planning involved. Each participant must share the same court as there is only one full-size court on campus. Boys basketball coach Rochie Estes explained that he divided his 23-person tryout into one group of 10 and another group of 13. Estes splits up each group according to age, so the skill levels are comparable.
"There's the main court and then there's a secondary court, small court up above that we can get some kids on to get shots up," Anaconda girls basketball coach Andy Saltenberger said. "But it's definitely a struggle with the numbers."
As they have been since American Legion baseball started over the summer, by and large the players and coaches are thankful for any type of season and hopeful that it isn't cut short.
"Probably as far as seasons go, this was the highest energy and excitement, and attitudes were great for the first day," Johnson said of his first wrestling practice, "So it was really good."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.