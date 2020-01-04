The Bulldogs wanted to open Western AA conference play with a win, and they made sure they did so Saturday.
Butte took down Missoula Big Sky 54-23 at the Butte Civic Center, improving to 4-1 on the season thanks to a game-high 15 points from Bulldog Mackenzie Tutty.
The Bulldogs wasted no time taking the lead, as stout defending and a solid shooting day combined to produce a 32-12 halftime disadvantage for the Eagles, who only scored six points in each quarter.
Butte High head coach Maury Cook mentioned that a strong defensive effort was good to see, but winning the turnover battle was the coach's favorite aspect of the game.
"I thought we played well defensively," Cook said. "Especially in the first half. We caused turnovers, and one thing I was happy with was that we had 13 turnovers, ten in the first half, and three in the second."
Butte was able to better their first half performance, allowing a single bucket in the third quarter while scoring 10 of their own, before Big Sky put together their best offensive stretch of the game, scoring nine points late.
Big Sky head coach Jordan Hansen said that it was simply one of those days for the Eagles, and that he expects his team to recover.
"We've been talking about success," Hansen said. "And some days are down days. Today was a down day. We have to try and get back to the gym, regroup, refocus and be a team."
Big Sky was led by the pair of Corbyn Sandau and Abbe Felizer, who each tallied seven points each, while Erin Murphy added three to complete the Eagles' top scorers.
Hansen credited his team for playing to the finish, but, like Cook, credited Butte's press defense that made things difficult for the Eagles.
"Butte is going to get after you and hustle," Hansen said. "They fly around, they're athletic, they're maniacs. We said take care of it, be composed and we didn't quite do it today."
Tutty's second-straight 15-point performance was followed by the tandem of Trisha Ericson and Haley Herron's 10 points each.
Butte next welcomes Helena Capital as their next conference opponent on Jan. 7 at the Butte Civic Center, while Missoula Big Sky gears up for Glacier.
