BUTTE — The Butte Central boys frosh, JV and varsity basketball teams rescheduled games originally slated for Jan. 7 at Livingston to Feb. 11, according to a release from the high school.
Butte Central confirmed that the postponement was due to a positive test within the program.
Frosh will tipoff at 4 p.m. The JV and varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The games will still be played in Livingston.
The Maroons will now open their season Jan. 9 hosting Dillon.
There are no changes to the girls' schedule. They will host Livingston Jan. 7 to open their season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.