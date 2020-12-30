BUTTE — The Butte Central boys frosh, JV and varsity basketball teams rescheduled games originally slated for Jan. 7 at Livingston to Feb. 11, according to a release from the high school. 

Butte Central confirmed that the postponement was due to a positive test within the program. 

Frosh will tipoff at 4 p.m. The JV and varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The games will still be played in Livingston. 

The Maroons will now open their season Jan. 9 hosting Dillon. 

There are no changes to the girls' schedule. They will host Livingston Jan. 7 to open their season. 

